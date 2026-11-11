The Napoli midfielder underwent a cardiac ablation procedure in Manchester in September to treat a mild, benign heart arrhythmia that first came to light during this summer's World Cup

McTominay played all three of Scotland’s matches at the World Cup but struggled to hit the heights as his team exited at the group stage. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Scott McTominay has revealed he had to have his heart “shocked” two days before playing in Scotland’s World Cup opener against Haiti.

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The Napoli midfielder underwent a cardiac ablation procedure in Manchester in September to treat a mild, benign heart arrhythmia that first came to light after the Scots arrived in the United States in early June and then continued to plague him in August while back in Italy playing for his club. At the time, the Scotland camp, clearly keen to keep McTominay’s situation under wraps, said the 29-year-old had missed training in the lead-up to the World Cup due to a stomach complaint. But, speaking at a press conference at Hampden on Tuesday, the former Manchester United player said: “I had to go and get the shock on my heart two days before the Haiti game.” McTominay played all three of Scotland’s matches at the World Cup but struggled to hit the heights as his team exited at the group stage. “I was 100 per cent (fit), but obviously when you’re sat in a hospital bed two days before the first game of the World Cup about to get put to sleep, it’s not ideal, is it?” he said. Read more: Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany returns to training ground with his arm in a sling for first time since collapsing Read more: No fresh enquiry into infamous sandpaper scandal, Cricket Australia chief confirms

A mural showing Scott McTominay's overhead kick in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: Ian MacNicol - UEFA/Getty

“You’ve prepared so well, I was in such good condition and then something like that happens and you’re thinking, ‘How is this happening to me?’ “It’s nowhere near an excuse, but it’s something that you have to look back on and say, ‘Well, it’s part of the process’. “Obviously, with the way the World Cup went, it was at least two, three weeks of me sitting there disappointed, not quite with it mentally. I needed time to settle down and have a break. “After the World Cup, it was probably the most disappointed I’ve ever been in my career. “I’m always one for a glass half full, but that one took a good couple of weeks to get out of my system.” McTominay returned to action with Napoli at the start of this season, but after playing their first two Serie A matches, he decided surgery was the only option and duly spent all of September on the sidelines after undergoing a corrective procedure.

McTominay missed Scotland’s first four matches under new boss Sebastien Pocognoli. Picture: PA Images/Alamy