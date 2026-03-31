DJ Scott Mills was questioned by police over allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy in 2018 but the case was later dropped.

The CPS dropped the case in 2019 after it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to bring charges.

The Metropolitan Police said a man, who was in his 40s at the time, was investigated over allegations said to have happened between 1997 and 2000.

It is unknown if the corporation was previously aware of the allegations.

These details have emerged in the wake of Mills' sacking from the BBC on Monday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to taken place between 1997 and 2000.

"As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.

"A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019."

Announcing his sacking, the BBC said "while we do not comment on matters relating to individuals we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC".

He took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025.

He was reportedly informed over the weekend that his contract had been terminated. Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music, said in a statement to staff: "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock.

“Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."

Mills was paid between £355,000 and £359,999 annually for his work at the BBC, according to the 2024–2025 pay report.

He was taken off air last Tuesday while bosses investigated the claim, before his dismissal was announced today.

On Tuesday 24 March he ended his programme at 09:30GMT, saying "Back tomorrow."

The following morning Gary Davies started the show saying he was "in for Scott Mills".