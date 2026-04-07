DJ Scott Mills is "stepping back" from his role as an ambassador for the UK’s largest charity affecting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) after being sacked by the BBC.

Mills, whose mother has MS, became an ambassador for the organisation in 2015.

MS Society is the UK's largest charity for people affected by multiple sclerosis, a currently incurable condition impacting the brain and spinal cord.

"We take concerns of this nature and the trust placed in us as a charity extremely seriously."

In the wake of his sacking, the MS Society said in a statement: "Scott Mills has been a valued MS Society ambassador for over 10 years. In light of the current news, Scott is stepping back from this role while we review the situation.

The former Radio 2 DJ was axed from his £350,000-a-year role after bosses discovered he was questioned by police over allegations of “serious sexual offences” against a teenage boy.

He is also expected to lose his honorary doctorate of arts from Southampton Solent University in the coming weeks, it is understood.

The star, who took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025, saw his contract with the BBC torn up over allegations about his personal conduct.

The BBC later revealed that it knew about a police investigation into the DJ in 2017 but obtained “new information” in the weeks prior to his sacking and “acted decisively”.

“What we can confirm is that in recent weeks, we obtained new information relating to Scott and we spoke directly with him. As a result, the BBC acted decisively in line with our culture and values and terminated his contracts on Friday 27 March,” it said in a statement.

Mills said in a statement following his sacking: “The recent announcement that I am no longer contracted to the BBC has led to the publication of rumour and speculation.

“In response to this the Metropolitan Police has made a statement, which I confirm relates to me."An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offence which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018.

“As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.

“Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed 7 years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter.

“I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have reached out to me with kindness, my former colleagues, and my beloved listeners, who I greatly miss.”