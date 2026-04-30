Scott Parker has left Burnley following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Parker led the Clarets to promotion to the top flight last year but this season has been a struggle with the team winning just four league games and relegated with four matches remaining.

Burnley announced on Thursday they had parted company with their head coach by mutual consent.

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A statement from the club read: “Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Burnley Football Club by mutual consent.

“Following confirmation of the club’s relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude.”

Parker succeeded Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2024 and led the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt during an outstanding campaign in which they accumulated 100 points in the Championship.

After the relegation of the previous season in which Burnley were criticised for being too open, Parker brought a more pragmatic style and it bore fruit as they kept 30 clean sheets during their promotion push.

But the approach did not prove successful in the top flight and Parker, 45, leaves with the club 19th in the table and 16 points behind 17th place.

It was the former England midfielder’s fourth stint in management after previous spells at Fulham, Bournemouth and Bruges.

Assistant Mike Jackson is to take temporary charge for the remaining matches of the season, starting with Friday’s trip to Leeds.

The statement added: “The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution.

“He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club.

“The process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season has begun.”