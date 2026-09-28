World number one Scottie Scheffler criticised the “ridiculous” behaviour of a fan who shouted in the backswing of International team opponent Nico Echavarria during the United States’ Presidents Cup win at Medinah.

Four-time major winner Scheffler was so annoyed he marched over to where the shout came from to call out the offender before showing remarkable sportsmanship to conceded Echavarria’s 32-foot par putt and avoid him going four down with four to play.

The Colombian was three down on the 14th tee when, at the top of his backswing, an American in the crowd shouted “Go Scottie”, resulting in Echavarria slicing his shot into the rough and dropping his driver in disgust.

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The Golf Channel reported that Scheffler’s wife Meredith had told an on-course reporter that gesture made her “want to cry”.

“It’s just ridiculous, somebody yelling in his swing off the tee. There’s absolutely no place for that,” said Scheffler, who went on to win 2 and 1 in the USA’s 17-13 comeback win.

“I was very frustrated. It was honestly a big distraction when you have some fan who decides to insert himself into the tournament.

“You can say whatever you want to players but I think there’s an amount of respect there. You should get about 30 seconds when you’re over the ball and hitting your shot where fans are pretty silent.

“It just didn’t really sit well with me. He would never hit a shot as poorly as he hit if there wasn’t a fan yelling in his swing. It was just very frustrating.”

While the incident did not compare to the abuse Europe’s players received in their Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage in New York last year it brought into focus once again the behaviour of American fans on home soil.

“It didn’t happen just once. It was a tough environment. It’s unfortunate that the crowds can affect performance like that,” said world number 61 Echavarria.

“But we have the number one player in the world who’s a class act. I wasn’t expecting for him to give me that putt for par and he did, and we tied the hole.

“He’s just different. He’s a good person overall. Even how good he is, he’s a truly amazing guy.”

International team captain Geoff Ogilvy believes it is difficult to reverse the trend in behaviour but is optimistic for when the event heads to Kingston Heath in Melbourne in 2028.

“I don’t know if we ever get back to (just cheering shots). Hopefully we do,” said the Australian.

“I thought they should be yelling for their team. They shouldn’t be yelling in swings. It sounds like it’s happened a little bit.

“I would hope we wouldn’t have any stories like Nico’s in Australia, but you can’t guarantee anything.”

Scheffler’s win was one of nine for the home side in the 12 singles matches as they overturned a 10.5-7.5 deficit in an echo of Europe’s famous “Miracle at Medinah” in the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Captain Brandt Snedeker, who played in the latter event, said after Jacob Bridgeman wrapped up the USA’s 11th consecutive Presidents Cup win: “Medinah has a history of funny things happening. I’m so damn proud of those guys.”