Businesses across Scotland are warning that without urgent action in the Scottish Budget tomorrow, firms facing soaring energy costs and rate rises as much as 400 per cent will be forced to close — with consequences for high streets, hospitality and rural communities.

Shona Robison is set to outline spending and tax plans at Holyrood, and business groups say the focus must shift urgently or Scotland risks hollowing out its town centres and rural economies.

They want Robison to freeze the re-evaluation of business rates and deliver targeted support for sectors under the greatest strain.

For Colin Borland, director of FSB Scotland, the stakes could hardly be higher.

He told LBC: "Every budget gets described as make or break, but on this occasion it’s justified. The massive focus for businesses right now is cost and cash flow.

"Some firms with premises have seen draft rateable values rise by two, three, even 400 per cent. If nothing changes, some will finally pull the shutters down for good.”

Borland said the pressure is being felt across the economy, but is especially acute in sectors exposed to rising rents, business rates, staffing costs and weak consumer demand - including retail and hospitality in particular.

“Costs are up, turnover is down and profits are being squeezed out of existence,” he said. “A growing number of businesses are questioning whether they’ll make it through the next 12 months.

"Others are planning to downsize. For many, they’re simply running out of road.”

At the centre of the concern is the latest non-domestic rates revaluation, with draft assessments issued late last year triggering weeks of anxiety for business owners — just as the Scottish Budget itself was delayed until January as a result of Rachel Reeves' delayed UK budget.

Borland said businesses had expected a revaluation, but not increases on this scale. “Inflation hasn’t been 300 or 400 per cent,” he said. “So when rateable values rise by that amount, people rightly ask how these figures have been arrived at — particularly when rents and profits clearly haven’t.”

The self-catering sector says it has been particularly hard hit by changes to how rates are set.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self Caterers, said average increases of between 120 and 400 per cent were being reported, hikes she describes as “catastrophic”.

“This is a critical and existential threat to small businesses across the length and breadth of Scotland,” she told LBC.

“For self-catering, the valuation methodology has completely changed this year — and it is fundamentally flawed.

“England’s valuation authorities have publicly stated you cannot use rents to value self-catering — yet suddenly in Scotland it’s deemed viable. That’s how we’ve ended up here.”

Campbell, who has run a self-catering business in Argyll for 23 years, says many operators now face a cliff edge: steep rate rises combined with exclusion from the Small Business Bonus Scheme which had lifted a lot of small businesses out of rates altogether. Last year’s Budget reduced the relief threshold to £12,000.

“For some very small businesses, you’re talking about going from paying nothing to bills of £10,000 or £13,000 a year,” she said. “You can’t absorb that, and you can’t pass it on to guests. There is no space left.”

She added: “These are small, often family-run businesses in rural and coastal communities, when they close, it’s not just one business lost — it’s cleaners, tradespeople, pubs and local shops that suffer. This is how communities unravel.

"We need a stop. We need a pause, we need to do it now, because people are closing their doors as we speak. We are getting resignations thick and fast at the ASSC, because people have just are giving up. They cannot take any more of these interventions. It is absolutely heartbreaking."

Licensed hospitality businesses are also warning of a “perfect storm” of rising costs.

Stephen Montgomery of the Scottish Hospitality Group said many venues now face annual rates bills of £10,000 to £15,000, as previous reliefs expire and revaluations push more premises into full rates liability.

“This isn’t about a lack of demand or ambition,” he said. “It’s about a broken system loading cost after cost onto businesses that have no more capacity to absorb them.

“What we’re asking for in this Budget is protection for licensed hospitality,” he said.

“That means a lower poundage rate and lifting the £51,000 cap so that relief actually reaches the businesses that need it.”

He said last year’s 40% rates discount for hospitality applied only to premises with a rateable value of up to £51,000 — a threshold Montgomery says excluded the vast majority of operators.

“You don’t need to be a big venue to have a rateable value over £51,000. A small 40-seat restaurant can easily be valued at £100,000. Only around three per cent of our members actually benefited from that relief.”

He added: “This revaluation on top of the UK Budget, National Insurance increases, food inflation, utilities — it really is the perfect storm,.

“If there’s no targeted support in this Scottish Budget, don’t be surprised if a £17 fish supper becomes £23 or £24. And don’t blame the business owner — blame a system that keeps loading on more tax.”

While the Scottish Government is expected to point to reliefs and transitional support in tomorrow’s Budget, critics argue that such measures amount to an admission the system is not working. “

All eyes will be on Shona Robison,” Borland said. “The question is whether what’s announced genuinely reassures businesses that costs won’t spiral further out of control — because for many, the current situation just isn’t sustainable.”

The Finance Secretary told LBC she "recognises the pressure" businesses are under - but pointed to the UK government's decision to raise employers' national insurance contributions, and a failure to reduce energy bills, as a cause for concern.

She added: 'I will set out tomorrow the supports we will continue to give to businesses because we want them not to just survive but to thrive and contribute to the economy."