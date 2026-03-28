A Highlands bus campaign image was withdrawn after social media users identified the landscape as the Changbai Mountains in China

This image is believed to be the Changbaishan National Nature Reserve, not the Highlands. Picture: Scottish Government

By Katy Dartford

An image used to promote a pilot bus travel scheme in the Highlands has been withdrawn after it appeared to show the Changbai Mountains in China.

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The advert featured a vehicle travelling on a winding road through striking scenery akin to the craggy landscape of the Highlands, and bore the logos of both the Scottish government and Transport Scotland. The Scottish government withdrew the image after sharp-eyed social media users pointed out that bright green crash barriers and green buses were not a common sight in northern Scotland. They suggested that instead, it was the Changbai Mountains in China’s Jilin province, near the border of North Korea. Read More: Holidaymakers hit with £2 million a day airport parking bill at five major UK hubs Read More: Starmer tells social media companies ‘things will change’ on addictive features

Shuttle buses for tourists in the Changbai Mountains. Picture: Alamy