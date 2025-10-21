Scottish independence and SNP plans to remove nuclear weapons from the Clyde would be a "win" for Russia's President Putin, according to the UK's defence readiness minister.

Luke Pollard, a senior MoD minister, said that independence would "erode the UK's defence capabilities" - which would be welcomed in the Kremlin.

Mr Pollard also revealed the UK government was stepping in to directly fund "vital skills development" in Scotland in the face of "dither" from the Scottish Government.

He said that was vital to ensure the UK was "war ready" as threats from Russia in the High North were "increasing".

However his comments on Putin were dismissed by the SNP as "crass" while Scotland's Higher Education minister Ben Macpherson, said Pollard was "threatening to bypass the devolution settlement".

Mr Pollard's controversial remarks came as he responded to questions about the Scottish Government's latest paper on independence which claimed the nuclear deterrent at Faslane would be removed should Scots vote to leave the UK.

He said: "Looking at the International picture with Russian aggression, not just against Ukraine, but against our allies on the eastern flank, if you look at that picture and think needing to be less secure is the answer, I think you're failing in your understanding of national security.

"We need to be absolutely clear we live in a new era of threat. That means we need to invest more in keeping Britain safe, we need to invest in our people and our equipment and our alliances and anything that rips apart our security is a win for Putin and is an attack on our national security."

He added: "The thing that Putin fears most about the UK is our nuclear deterrence. So why make the argument that gives Putin a win, that removes jobs and makes Britain less secure? I don't think in an era of threat, that's a credible position for anyone.

"I'm very mindful that the future of Scotland is very much down to the people of Scotland. But if I was sat in the Kremlin and I was looking at the nation that is at the forefront of support for Ukraine, is at the forefront of support for the Baltic states, that has a commitment to support Ukraine after a peace, and there was a way of being able to erode its defence capabilities, I would regard that as a win."

His comments also came after Secretary of State for Scotland, Douglas Alexander, announced a new contract had been signed between Swedish defence company Saab and the Royal Thai Air Force for four new fighter planes - with the radar to be built at Leonardo's in Edinburgh.

Alexander said the contract was "further proof that Scotland is globally recognised as a centre of defence excellence." and that the UK government had helped to secure the deal in the face of "stiff international competition".

The deal, he said was worth £177m to the UK supply chain and would sustain 150 jobs at Leonardo's Edinburgh site.

However SNP defence spokesperson Dave Doogan MP said it was "unbelievably crass" that Luke Pollard was "using Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine as a political attack. He should do the right thing and apologise.

"Successive Westminster governments have committed to billions on nuclear bombs while cutting conventional troop numbers. It is conventional defence forces that will protect us from the threats we face today - not weapons of mass destruction on the Clyde.

"Scotland has a thriving defence sector which saw Norway - a small, independent and nuclear weapon free country - choose to build warships here. That in itself speaks volumes about what our country could be capable of through a fresh start with independence.

"Scotland's existing multibillion-pound annual contribution to UK defence will be far better spent equipping an independent Scotland with the personnel and materiel we will require to play our key role in Nato, just like Norway, Finland and Denmark."

Mr Pollard also described Scotland as a "cornerstone of Britain's defence industrial base" and hit out what he called "dither and delay" by the Scottish Government on supporting defence industries and jobs.

"I think the strategy they've pursued over over many years has made life harder for those companies that are investing in Scottish jobs," he said.

"Because any narrative that says that's not a good job or that won't be a job that you can have for your entire career, well that's put people off from going down that path. At this very moment, there are jobs available in Scottish shipyards building frigates for the Royal Navy and for our allies, that will provide a lifetime of employment for those individuals. Now that's a huge opportunity.

"You know, I get the politics, but it's not good for our economy. It's not good for Scotland's economy, and it's not good for our national security. And that's precisely why, when the Scottish Government dithered over the welding centre in Glasgow, the MoD stepped in to deliver those jobs, to deliver those skills, because we want to see investment in Scotland.

"We're pouring billions of pounds into new technologies, into new jobs and into growth. We're doing all we can to support jobs in Scotland. It seems that it's about time the Scottish Government stepped up to support defence jobs in Scotland as well."

He also revealed he has been meeting with Scottish MPs to discuss "how the investment that we want to make in FE colleges, in skills can be delivered in Scotland.

"We know there are young people who would succeed if they were given the chance, and they're not being given that chance with a government that is not valuing the sector, and that's precisely why we're stepping up to fund the places in Scotland that are needed, because these are good jobs.

"If you're a welder, you will have an entire career of being well paid and contributing not just to defence, but to a whole range of sectors that are vital for Scotland's future. So it seems like a win win, and it's and it seems confusing to me why the Scottish Government would be turning its back on good, well paid jobs."

But Scotland's Higher Education minister Ben Macpherson said: "It is extremely concerning that a UK Government minister is apparently threatening to bypass the devolution settlement and interfere in Scotland's colleges, which are entirely devolved.

"The UK Government must make clear that this is not their intention as a matter of urgency. Anything else would be completely unacceptable and show contempt for the Scottish Parliament."