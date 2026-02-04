Scottish Labour backs grieving mother's campaign to keep knives under lock and key in shops video game style
A grieving mother whose son was fatally stabbed in Leith is calling for knives to be removed from open shop shelves - a campaign now backed by Scottish Labour.
Listen to this article
Lisa Petrie’s 22-year-old son, John Mcnab, died after being stabbed last year. Now, she says his death “will not be in vain”.
“I've got a gaping hole left in my life,” she told LBC. “There was a period of time in my life when it was just me and John, and this big hole's left.”
At around 2am on 2 September 2025, John was stabbed on the street as he waited for a taxi to take him to his girlfriend’s house. He died from his injuries hours later in hospital.
Explaining her campaign, the 44-year-old said: “My petition is to try and get knives off the shelves. Computer games are shown in empty boxes and you've got to take the empty box to the till to receive your game - why can't that be the same for knives?
“We've been told from local police that young kids, from 11 upwards, they're stealing these knives and this is how the knife crime's getting out of control.
“The loss that I'm going through right now, I don't want any other family to feel that - it's totally and truly heart-breaking.”
Read more: Scotland ‘leading technological revolution’ with AI Growth Zone, Liz Kendall says
Read more: Inquests into deaths of five babies murdered by Lucy Letby to open
Lisa’s petition to change the law has now attracted more than 52,000 signatures.
After LBC brought the campaign to Scottish Labour, party leader Anas Sarwar exclusively confirmed he would change the law north of the border if he becomes First Minister at May’s election.
“I spoke to Lisa and I'm struck by the strength of her story, but also the strength of her argument,” he told LBC. “We have got to tackle knife crime in our society. One death, one stabbing is one too many and we have to have greater protections.
“The most tragic circumstance you can imagine that she's had to go through. But she's honouring John's life by campaigning on this really important issue and she wants to make sure that other people are protected across the country.
“I hope other colleagues in other parts of the UK do listen and do learn from the experiences here in Scotland, but also, I hope, from a positive implementation here in Scotland of what Lisa is arguing for, that is that we protect our young people, that we try and reduce the incidence of knife crime as well as the fear of knife crime.”
In the aftermath of John’s death, Lisa also discovered there were just six registered bleed kits in Scotland, compared with more than 3,000 across the UK.
Since then, she has personally funded, assembled and distributed dozens of bleed kits across Edinburgh.
Her petition can be found here.