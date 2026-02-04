A grieving mother whose son was fatally stabbed in Leith is calling for knives to be removed from open shop shelves - a campaign now backed by Scottish Labour.

Lisa Petrie’s 22-year-old son, John Mcnab, died after being stabbed last year. Now, she says his death “will not be in vain”.

“I've got a gaping hole left in my life,” she told LBC. “There was a period of time in my life when it was just me and John, and this big hole's left.”

At around 2am on 2 September 2025, John was stabbed on the street as he waited for a taxi to take him to his girlfriend’s house. He died from his injuries hours later in hospital.

Explaining her campaign, the 44-year-old said: “My petition is to try and get knives off the shelves. Computer games are shown in empty boxes and you've got to take the empty box to the till to receive your game - why can't that be the same for knives?

“We've been told from local police that young kids, from 11 upwards, they're stealing these knives and this is how the knife crime's getting out of control.

“The loss that I'm going through right now, I don't want any other family to feel that - it's totally and truly heart-breaking.”

