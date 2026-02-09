Anas Sarwar insisted 'the leadership in Downing St needs to change' on Monday.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has called for Sir Keir Starmer to step aside as PM, insisting "change" is needed in Downing Street as the Mandelson fallout continues.

It comes less than a week after Mr Sarwar backed Starmer to keep his job, despite insisting that Mandelson "should never even have been considered to be the ambassador the US". Last week, the Scottish Labour leader told Holyrood: "Peter Mandelson has betrayed his country, he has betrayed the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, he has betrayed this country, and he has betrayed the party he once belonged to, and he should feel the full force of the law." However, Monday brought an apparent U-turn, with Mr Sarwa now calling for the PM to step aside. It follows the resignation of two of Starmer's top officials - Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday, followed by Tim Allan on Monday. Mr Allan was appointed Downing Street’s executive director of communications at the start of September under Sir Keir’s attempted “reset” at No 10. The Downing Street shake up comes as the PM's position remains uncertain.

In the wake of the Scottish Labour leader's comments, Chancellor Rachel Reeves backed Sir Keir Starmer, saying: “With Keir as our Prime Minister we are turning the country around.” Taking to X on Monday, David Lammy was also seen to stand by the PM, writing: "Keir Starmer won a massive mandate 18 months ago, for five years to deliver on Labour’s manifesto that we all stood on. "We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that." The fallout follows Labour infighting over the appointment of the US ambassador, after emails contained within the Epstein files suggested that Mandelson may have passed on confidential information to the disgraced financier. In the wake of the controversy, Mandelson is facing calls to hand back the “five-figure” payout he received in the wake of his sacking. Attorney general, Richard Hermer, a close friend of Keir Starmer, also, backed him saying: “We all need to show our full-throated support for Keir. He is one of four people in UK history to win a general election for our Party, and has a five-year mandate for change from our historic victory in 2024... "We cannot turn on ourselves before people begin to feel the benefits of those decisions. The public would never forgive us for the chaos it would bring.

