Sarwar's appointment to the Lords comes five months after he called for Sir Keir Starmer to quit as Labour leader.

Anas Sarwar is quitting as Scottish Labour leader to take up a seat in the Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to quit and stand down from Holyrood, taking up a seat in the House of Lords to become a minister in Andy Burnham's government.

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He will be elevated to the upper chamber in order to take up a post at the revamped Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, headed by Jonathan Reynolds. The Scottish Labour leader called for Sir Keir Starmer to step down as prime minister in February in a bid to save his campaign to become First Minister in the May Holyrood election. But despite the gambit, Sarwar led his party to their worst defeat since devolution - returning just 17 MSPs. New Prime Minister, Mr Burnham, appointed his Cabinet on Monday after taking office, with further junior ministerial appointments still to come. Mr Sarwar is understood to be among the next tranche of job announcements - having attended Mr Burnham’s first speech as Labour leader on Friday. He also said on Monday that he believed the new Prime Minister would “make our politics better”. Read more: Trump ‘won’t forget’ Miliband’s past criticism as he raises concerns over Foreign Secretary appointment Read more: Trump ally warns Andy Burnham and Donald Trump are on course for ‘rocky relationship’

New Prime Minister, Mr Burnham, appointed his Cabinet on Monday after taking office, with further junior ministerial appointments still to come. Picture: Alamy

There had been speculation at the time that Andy Burnham, then mayor of Greater Manchester, would back him in that call. Instead, he came out in support of the then-Prime Minister. During the Holyrood campaign, Mr Sarwar, who has led the party for five years, rejected any suggestion that if he failed to become First Minister he would accept a seat in the Lords. However, since the defeat there had been an expectation Mr Sarwar would stand down as Scottish Labour leader ahead of next year's council elections - but his elevation to the Lords at this point has taken many in the party by surprise.