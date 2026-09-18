Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested in India in 2017.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was arrested by Indian authorities in 2017. Picture: Free Jagtar

By Jacob Paul

A Scot man who has been detained in India for nearly nine years without conviction has been granted bail, his family has said.

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Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was arrested by Indian authorities in 2017 over alleged terrorism offences, just weeks after his wedding. The 39-year-old’s brother Gurpreet announced on Friday that Delhi High Court has overturned a previous decision in 2024 and granted him bail. He said: “Jaggi will be released from prison after completing the relevant paperwork. Time to bring him home.” Gurpreet said his brother could be released as early as next week after bail was granted for seven cases. “This is a really, really important milestone for Jagtar’s campaign,” he said. Read more: Brit detained by Israeli settlers following 'incident' in the occupied West Bank due to be deported Crossbow-wielding arsonist who thought he was 'a soldier of God' found insane by jury after he targeted an Indian restaurant and 5G masts

Mr Johal’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, right, hailed the development. Picture: Repreive/PA