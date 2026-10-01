Jagtar Singh Johal was released today but still still faces federal charges in the country related to allegations of financially supporting a terror group

Jagtar Singh Johal has finally been released from custody. Picture: Free Jagtar

By Alex Storey

A Scottish man who has been detained in India for nearly nine years despite not being convicted of anything has been released.

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Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested by authorities in India in 2017 over alleged terrorism offences, which came just weeks after his wedding. Delhi High Court previously announced that a 2024 conviction had been overturned, making Mr Johal a free man, and the human rights organisation Reprieve today confirmed the 39-year-old had been released from prison. His brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, had earlier said that he had completed all necessary paperwork needed to grant him his freedom. Read more: Israel 'warned' Britain over 'Iranian-sponsored' attack ahead of RAF Fairford incident, Netanyahu claims Read more: John Swinney urges MSPs unanimously back Scotland’s ‘right to decide’ its future

Jagtar has been released from Tihar Jail on bail



First steps to Freedom



This would not have been possible without Waheguru Ji, the community & your support.



It is not over until he is back home.



🙏🏾#BringJaggiHome pic.twitter.com/0j4IM4wyVP — Cllr Gurpreet Singh Johal (@GSJohal85) October 1, 2026

Mr Johal was acquitted last year in a case in which he was accused of financially supporting a terror group, but he still faces federal charges in the country related to the same allegations. Referring to his brother’s release on Thursday, Gurpreet said: "There have been so many setbacks and disappointments in the last nine years that I didn’t dare to believe it until I saw Jagtar walking out of the prison gates with my own eyes. "The last two weeks have been torture – knowing that Jagtar had been granted bail but the authorities were refusing to let him out.

Members of the Free Jaggi Now Campaign handing in a petition to 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

"I’ll sleep well tonight, knowing that he’s not behind bars. Tomorrow morning, the fight continues, because he’s still on trial and facing the death penalty for something he didn’t do, trapped in a sham legal process designed to punish him for standing up for human rights. "We’ll keep on fighting until he’s home with us. Now it’s over to the UK government to get it done." Scottish First Minister John Swinney has previously welcomed the news that he was to be released. Mr Swinney said: "The Scottish government has consistently called for Mr Johal’s release and repeatedly raised concerns about his prolonged detention, including in light of the findings of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

First Minister John Swinney welcomed the news. Picture: Alamy