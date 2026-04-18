Tyler Buchanan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft

Scottish man admits role in £5.9m US cyber fraud scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A Scottish man has pleaded guilty to plotting to hack into the computer systems of at least a dozen companies to steal at least 8 million dollars (£5.9 million) in virtual currency from victims in the United States.

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The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Tyler Buchanan, 24, of Dundee was involved in a group that used text message phishing attacks to trick employees into disclosing their login credentials, enabling access to computer systems. Buchanan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. US officials said he and his co-conspirators sent hundreds of messages to company employees, posing as the companies or their contracted suppliers. In his plea agreement, the 24-year-old admitted that between September 2021 and April 2023, the group planned to scam telecommunications companies, IT suppliers, cloud communications providers, virtual currency firms and individuals. Read more: 'First major movement' of tankers through Strait of Hormuz since conflict began as fresh peace talks set to begin Read more: Starmer 'not aware' of Mandelson vetting advice until Tuesday night with two civil servants blamed for delay

A sign marks the location of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters building on April 30, 2025. Picture: J. David Ake/Getty Images