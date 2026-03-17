The Scottish Parliament has rejected plans to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults in Scotland.

MSPs have voted down a Bill that would have made Scotland the first nation in the UK to legalise assisted dying.

Holyrood rejected the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, by 57 to 69, with Health Secretary Neil Gray having announced earlier in the day he would abstain.

The decision came after opponents of the Bill raised concerns about the impact the legislation could have on vulnerable and disabled people – while others raised concerns about a lack of safeguards for medical professionals opting out of the process.

It comes after Liam McArthur told MSPs voting the proposals down would have “consequences”.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Mr McArthur said if the legislation was rejected the “issue won’t go away”.

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