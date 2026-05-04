Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland are preparing ahead of a deployment to Eastern Europe as part of a major Nato exercise.

The exercise will bring together allied forces from across Europe, strengthening regional defences, testing their combat readiness and supporting the assessment of the Estonian armed forces.

The preparations come as troops are set to travel to Estonia for Exercise Spring Storm - a large-scale Nato exercise near the Russian border.

Troops from 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 Scots) have been taking part various combat drills to prepare for the harsh terrain and conditions they're likely to face abroad.

Ahead of the drill, soldiers have spent weeks on Exercise Black Cyclone in the north of England to prepare “physically and mentally” for the harsh conditions.

They will be pushed through a series of high-intensity scenarios, including live firing on the ranges, urban combat drills and helicopter exercises using a Chinook aircraft.

The various drills are designed to reflect possible scenarios encountered overseas.

Lieutenant Damian Light, 2 Scots, said the training had been key to preparing soldiers for what will be a “different challenge” from what they are used to, saying Exercise Black Cyclone will provide "a strong foundation for what is to come".

"2 Scots have deployed to Estonia before but this will be a different challenge. The scale will be greater, the conditions will be tougher and the expectations will be higher.

"This training has been designed to reflect that. It has pushed our soldiers physically and mentally, ensuring they are ready to operate alongside Nato allies in a demanding and realistic environment.”