MSP Jeremy Balfour has quit the Scottish Conservatives claiming it has "fallen into the trap of reactionary politics" and that party leader Russell Findlay has shut out his parliamentary group from discussions on policy.

Mr Balfour, who represents the Lothian region in Holyrood, will now sit as an independent until next May's Scottish Parliament elections.

He has ruled out joining any other political party.

But it is another blow for Russell Findlay as he prepares to fight his first Holyrood election as party leader - he lost MSP Jamie Greene in April when he resigned before defecting to the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

In his resignation letter Balfour said: "I fear that the Scottish Conservatives have fallen into the trap of a reactionary politics where a positive, pro-active agenda for real change has been rejected in favour of allowing policies to be dictated by what other parties are saying and chasing cheap headlines."

Speaking to LBC he said resigning was "the hardest decision I've had to make" but admitted he had not spoken with Russell Findlay before quitting.

"It saddens me deeply that I've had to make this decision, but I think for me and for my principles, then it was the only decision I could make.

He added: "I haven't spoken to Russell over summer. I sent him my letter but I haven't spoken to him since then. He acknowledged the letter. I'm sure he'll have a comment to make as the day goes on."

Asked about his allegation of "reactionary politics" he said: "I joined the Conservative Party just over 40 years ago because I believed in its principles, its vision and its ideology. I think those three things have now disappeared.

"There is no ideology of what makes us Conservative. There is no principle: this is what we stand for, this is what we want. It is very much what is in the news today - let's send out a press release on it.

"I think what I've been disappointed in is that we haven't gone back to first principles and said, 'what is it that we believe? why do we believe it?' and then work our policies from there. Instead we reversed it, we said, 'let's just get something out' rather than doing the hard lifting or thinking about some of the policy decisions."

He also took a swipe at the leadership over policies saying there had been a "drift" in recent years, away from consulting with members and MSPs.

"I think the leadership team has decided not to listen to senior MSPs who have come up with good ideas and good concepts.

"There has been a drift in the party to kind of streamline a very few people making the decisions, which, again, was not the party that I was part of. I've always believed in collective responsibility, that we should take ideas from everybody. And I think there has been, over a period of time, a closing down with maybe two or three people making the decisions, rather than the group coming to them together."

A party spokesperson said they were "disappointed to read" Balfour's comments but that the Tories were "grateful for Jeremy’s service and wish him well."

He added: “The Scottish Conservatives, under Russell Findlay's leadership, recognise that many people feel completely disconnected from politics. It is absolutely critical that our party continues to champion common-sense Conservative values and policies that focus on the issues of concern to hard-working Scots.

“All our members and supporters expect us to work hard to deliver the change that Scotland needs after 18 years of damaging and divisive SNP rule.”

Balfour's decision reduces the Tory MSP numbers in Holyrood to 29.

He says his decision to go was not the same as Jamie Greene's, who quit saying the party had become "Trump-esque in both style and substance" to win over right-wing voters.

The SNP said Balfour's decision showed the Tories were in "freefall" as a result of Findlay's "disastrous" leadership.

SNP MSP George Adam said: "It is welcome to see Jeremy Balfour come to his senses on the reality of the Tories in Scotland, as they become increasingly extreme to pander to the politics of Nigel Farage.

"With yet another MSP ditching the party, it's clear the Tories are in freefall in Scotland as we approach the 2026 election. The only question remaining is who'll be next to desert the sinking ship?"

And outgoing Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “To lose one MSP because of your narrow and toxic politics could be regarded as misfortune, to lose two looks like carelessness.

“When even a social conservative like Jeremy Balfour is saying you are too reactionary, it is time to reconsider your politics.

“It seems that the Tory party is no longer a space for their traditional members to feel comfortable in, which will only result in those who hold harmful extreme views remaining, and attracting more of the same to join them."

In his resignation letter Balfour also cited his concerns around the Conservatives' policy on social security - the brief he held.

He told LBC: "It's now the third largest budget within the Scottish Parliament, and we need to make sure that those who are vulnerable are protected, but at the same time making sure that the taxpayers getting the right value for money. I don't think the party was doing that.

"They made it very clear that they want to cut the social security budget, but have come forward with no proposals how we do that, and the things that they are thinking about, I think will have a really negative effect on some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"So it's easy to put a headline in, we're going to cut social security, but unless you can see what the effect policies will have on individuals and communities, then it is simply a cheap headline.

"I think it really would have a major effective if they follow through what they're saying, not only for disabled people, but for carers and for older people in our society as well.

"And I think, you know, we want to make sure that we're getting value for money, but one of the strong Conservative principles that I believe in is making sure that there is that help and safety net for the most vulnerable in our society. And I think sadly, at the moment, we're party is moving away from that."

He added: "The big overarching issue, and this doesn't just refer to social security, it refers to pretty well every policy within the Scottish Parliament is we have moved to a universal policy that everybody gets everything. And I think we need to challenge that, and we need to debate that, and we need to have a grown up conversation with the people of Scotland and with each other as political parties to say 'is this model going to work going forward? Should every benefit, should every prescription, should every subject have a universalism, or should it be more targeted to those that actually need it and those that will actually benefit from it?

"What I am saying is, let's have the debate, rather than just hide away from not looking at the difficult subjects. We have got to make sure that the budget balances, but at the same time, we have to make sure people are getting value for money, and also those who are vulnerable are given the right protections."

Balfour, who was first elected to the Parliament in 2016, was previously a Conservative councillor in Edinburgh. He also feels the party currently has little to offer to the people of Scotland's capital and the Lothians region he represents.

"Our party's been very strong on the north east and on rural issues. But what policies do we have that affect the average person in Lothian? What policies are we putting forward that's going to help the people that live and work here?

"Edinburgh drives the economy. Edinburgh is facing major issues around housing, around employment and around public services, but I don't see any policies come forward, either from the Scottish Conservatives or from others in regard to saying this city needs to look after, because if we go down, the rest of the country will really suffer. And no one is doing that."

Asked if he could join Reform he said: "No, I mean, I'm not looking to join any other political party. I'm going to remain an independent, to represent the people of Lothian for what I think Lothian needs a voice for. Any future decisions about whether I stand or not stand next year I'm going to take over the next few weeks

"I'm going to talk to quite a number of people, see what they think. I think what I'm very clear about is that the people of Lothian need a really strong voice across all parties. I'm not sure any party is really thinking about the capital and about its surrounding area.

"I also think those with disabilities, other minorities, have a real danger of being left behind again, not by just the Scottish Conservatives, but by other parties as well. Someone needs to advocate that voice, whether that's me or other people time will tell."