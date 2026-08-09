The boys had just arrived at the site in Tockington when pilot Peter De Herdt called on the boys to assist

The 1st Beddau Scout Group helped land a hot air balloon which landed near their campsite in Tockington, South Gloucestershire, during the 48th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Welsh Scout group on a camping trip near Bristol were unexpectedly recruited to help land a hot air balloon.

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The 1st Beddau Scout Group had just arrived at the site in Tockington when pilot Peter De Herdt called on the boys to assist. The balloon was one of around 50 taking part in a mass ascent during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday evening. It flew for around 50 minutes from the Ashton Court Estate, where the annual fiesta takes place, to Tockington, where the group of 13 boys used a rope to help deflate the balloon as it reached the ground. Helen Williams, treasurer of the Scout group, said: “(For some of the boys) this is their first Scout camp as well, so this is the first time they’ve been away from their parents for some of them. Read more: FIFA hits out at critics trying to ‘undermine’ Infantino over UEFA conduct allegations Read more: Geri Halliwell 'left heartbroken' as she 'loses out on £45m Jane Austen mansion after being outbid'

“It’s flat around here, but where we are, it’s a bit more mountainous. You might get the paragliders and things like that, but we don’t see hot air balloons, and the kids don’t tend to see hot air balloons.” Ms Williams said it was “100%” an experience the boys, aged between 11 and 14, would remember for a long time. Scout leader Matthew Bailey said it was a “great start” to the week-long trip. The fiesta, in its 48th year, is attended by balloonists from across the world, including Switzerland, Germany, Mexico and the US. Mr De Herdt, from Antwerp, flew an orange and brown balloon for Belgian shoe shop Tim’s, one of 125 balloons at the fiesta this year.

A hot air balloon in the sky during the 48th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, an annual free festival of hot air ballooning, which is the largest event of its kind in Europe. Picture date: Saturday August 8, 2026. Picture: PA

Hot air balloons in the sky during the 48th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, an annual free festival of hot air ballooning, which is the largest event of its kind in Europe. Picture date: Saturday August 8, 2026. Picture: PA