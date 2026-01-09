This week is the beginning of the end of one of the worst policies for children in modern times.

A Bill to scrap the two-child limit in universal credit has just started its passage through parliament.

Introduced by George Osborne in the austerity era, evidence shows that more than any other policy, the two-child limit is responsible for driving UK child poverty to its current record high.

Most affected families are working, and most have three kids. Lots made their family planning decisions in better times – before they were forced to claim universal credit by life stuff like a job loss, separation, illness or bereavement – things that can hit any of us at any time.

And ultimately, this policy is about children, and the consequences for children of growing up in poverty are brutal. Teachers and children’s doctors have condemned the two-child limit for the devastating impact it has on the children they see. Cold, damp homes, kids struggling at school, anxiety and stress.

As one mum hit by the policy – a nurse – put it: "I’m a taxpayer and my children will grow up and pay tax but when they need support now, they’re deserted because of the two-child limit". No child deserves that.

Child poverty hurts society as well as kids. It results in worse health, meaning higher NHS expenses, and poorer educational outcomes, leading to lower earnings in adulthood. It costs the nation billions. And it’s costing kids their life-chances.

No more. Political commentary on this Bill might get noisy. But the British people strongly believe in giving kids a decent start in life. In Public First polling last year, 89 per cent agreed that no child should live in poverty.

And to be frank, there is no other credible way to reduce child poverty here in the UK unless this policy is scrapped. Leaving the policy in place will only lead to even more children living in poverty in the UK – that's the simple and stark choice that we now face.

Decent food, warmer homes, happier, healthier kids with a brighter future. It’s time to back the next generation and build a stronger country for us all. And by transforming the lives of some of the country’s poorest children, this legislation is a brilliant, essential place to start.

Alison Garnham is the Chief Executive of Child Poverty Action Group.

