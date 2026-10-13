More than 150 clinicians have written to ministers warning of a “crisis” in children’s physical and developmental health linked to screen-based learning.

Almost one million children spend nearly every lesson on screens , and many now spend longer on screens in the classroom than they are recommended to spend in a day, according to analysis cited by the clinicians.

The clinicians go on to warn: “No drug, food product or toy is given to millions of children without a single safety check. Yet, astonishingly, EdTech devices and platforms currently used by millions of pupils in schools and for homework every day of the week face no equivalent child-focused health scrutiny.”

The letter says that around £900 million a year is spent on “EdTech” in English schools, and no product is required to show that it is safe for children’s physical health before a school buys it.

In an open letter to Education Secretary Lucy Powell and Health Secretary Yvette Cooper, the clinicians – including GPs, ophthalmologists, audiologists, paediatricians and speech and language therapists – describe the absence of any child-focused health scrutiny of “EdTech” as “a serious safeguarding concern” for both departments.

In the UK, the proportion of short-sighted children has more than doubled since the 1960s, the clinicians say.

The letter also warns that a three-year-old spending three hours a day on screens misses an estimated 194 conversational turns and 1,139 adult words daily.

More than two million UK children are now struggling with speech and language, and around a third of children start school not ready to learn, according to the clinicians.

The health professionals raise particular concern for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send), who they say are often “disproportionately steered towards” screen-based learning at the point they most need close adult supervision.

Jane Rowland, from the campaign group SafeScreens, said: “No other product is put in front of millions of children without a single safety check, yet screens now dominate the school day and follow children home in the evening.

“We are gambling with the health and safety of millions of children, every single day.

“Before another penny of public money goes into this experiment, ministers must commission a fully independent review of 1:1 devices and EdTech in schools.”

Becky Foljambe, from Health Professionals for Safer Screens, said: “Health professionals can’t keep prescribing glasses and speech therapy for a problem that schools are making worse.

“We worry about school meals and sport, as part of ensuring children are in the best possible health in their learning environment and yet we are throwing caution to the wind with these screens, which we now know are adversely impacting on children’s development and their learning.

“We now also have the grim knowledge that our most vulnerable children are being pushed onto screens posing as education the fastest, to ease pressures that have very little to do with their health and educational needs.”