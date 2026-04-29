Six month old baby boy playing with Apple iPad tablet computer. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A new study has found two in three under-twos are using screens - with research suggesting some are watching for up to eight hours a day.

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Despite recent government guidelines that parents should avoid screen time for kids under two, new research conducted by the 1,001 days foundation found one in 10 babies now regularly fall asleep with a screen. The report found the jump in screentime led to reduced interaction between babies and adults which is "central" to the risks observed. These include increased risk of obesity and short-sightedness (myopia), sleep difficulties, behavioural difficulties, language delay and later challenges with friendships. They added these developmental risks associated with screen use appear partly related to screens "displacing caregiver talk, joint attention, peer play and hands‑on exploration." Higher screen exposure is also linked to poorer sleep and later bedtimes. Screen use was recorded in over 70% of babies and under twos, with some using screens for several hours a day.

In a new report, the foundation said: "A baby’s brain makes onemillion new connections every second based on their experiences and interactions with theworld. "This is why understanding the impact of screens in a time when technology isevolving at such a rapid pace is so important." Read more: Sister’s savage betrayal: Woman, 70, guilty of butchering film director sibling over her £20k Rolex Read more: Starmer tenure ‘like bad episode of Game Of Thrones’, Badenoch tells PMQs

Greater screen exposure is linked to risks for early development in the second year of life such as delayed communication and problem‑solving skills in early childhood. Picture: Alamy

'Shocking' Dame Andrea Leadsom, founder of 1001 Critical Days Foundation, said: “The clear evidence in this world first review into the impact of screen use on babies is shocking to read. "From developmental delay and a worrying association between high levels of screen use and behaviours sometimes observed in autistic children, to evidence of damage to the developing optic nerve. "When combined with the lack of advice and support for hard pressed parents who may not be aware of the extent of the possible harm being done to their baby, the case for action has never been stronger. "All governments need to do much more to help parents increase their own knowledge and give their baby the best start in life.