Worsening social skills and sleep disturbances are just some of the problems children are facing from excessive screen time, as research shows a growing number of parents are seek professional support.

These findings, commissioned by global parenting programme provider Triple P and seen by LBC, were found that screen time and social media related issues have led one in 12 parents (8%) to access support over the past year.

The scale of the screen time epidemic was highlighted in a new survey of child behaviour experts, who reported a 58.4% increase in referrals over the past 12 months from parents seeking help.

Parents warned of a tidal wave of challenges linked to rising screen time, with more than eight in 10 (81.5%) saying their children have been exposed to inappropriate content.

Almost the same number reported sleep disturbances (80.9%), while behavioural issues (80.5%), worsening social skills (79.5%) and a drop in physical activity (78.9%) also ranked alarmingly high.

Three-quarters of parents flagged shorter attention spans (75.5%), with many noting less interest in hobbies or offline play (73.5%).

Worryingly, four in 10 (40.9%) believe academic performance is being hit due to excessive screen time.

When it comes to social media, the picture looks even bleaker.

A massive 80.2% linked platforms like Instagram and TikTok to mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, while 77.9% cited exposure to inappropriate content and 77.5% blamed poor sleep.

Triple P is ranked by the United Nations as the world’s most extensively researched parenting programme and is backed by four decades of ongoing research.