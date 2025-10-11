'Screen time epidemic': Parents turn to experts as children's behaviours and sleep suffer
The findings, commissioned by global parenting programme provider Triple P, found that screen time and social media related issues have led one in 12 parents (8%) to access support over the past year.
Worsening social skills and sleep disturbances are just some of the problems children are facing from excessive screen time, as research shows a growing number of parents are seek professional support.
Listen to this article
The scale of the screen time epidemic was highlighted in a new survey of child behaviour experts, who reported a 58.4% increase in referrals over the past 12 months from parents seeking help.
These findings, commissioned by global parenting programme provider Triple P and seen by LBC, were found that screen time and social media related issues have led one in 12 parents (8%) to access support over the past year.
Read more: UK’s terror law watchdog ‘investigating’ after collapse of China spy case
Read more: Bad manners red flag for women but more men value good looks, poll suggests
Parents warned of a tidal wave of challenges linked to rising screen time, with more than eight in 10 (81.5%) saying their children have been exposed to inappropriate content.
Almost the same number reported sleep disturbances (80.9%), while behavioural issues (80.5%), worsening social skills (79.5%) and a drop in physical activity (78.9%) also ranked alarmingly high.
Three-quarters of parents flagged shorter attention spans (75.5%), with many noting less interest in hobbies or offline play (73.5%).
Worryingly, four in 10 (40.9%) believe academic performance is being hit due to excessive screen time.
When it comes to social media, the picture looks even bleaker.
A massive 80.2% linked platforms like Instagram and TikTok to mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, while 77.9% cited exposure to inappropriate content and 77.5% blamed poor sleep.
Triple P is ranked by the United Nations as the world’s most extensively researched parenting programme and is backed by four decades of ongoing research.