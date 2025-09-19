Martin Jennings, at Marlborough Kate, St James's Park, who has been announced as the sculptor for the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II during a photocall at the Cabinet Office. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A renowned sculptor who will create a statue of Queen Elizabeth II for her national memorial said he wants to craft a "compelling artwork of today" capturing the late monarch’s "grace and dignity".

Martin Jennings, who has also portrayed the Queen Mother and the King in past works, said he is "absolutely thrilled" to be involved in the project and highlighted the "poignant link" between making representations of three generations of the royal family. Mr Jennings will create the statue for a new civic space called Queen Elizabeth II Place at Marlborough Gate in St James's Park, close to Buckingham Palace. Architect Lord Foster won the bid to design the national memorial, which will also feature a new Prince Philip Gate on the other side of the park on Birdcage Walk with a statue of the Queen's late husband, as well as a "family of gardens", meandering paths and a new translucent, glass unity bridge.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Jennings said: "At this stage we haven’t defined an idea for it. "Intentionally it was planned that there would be discussions about how to represent her. "I was appointed more on the basis of my past work than in response to a particular design. "I think the commissioning body wanted to know that they were in safe hands, that I could deliver a monument to Queen Elizabeth that would respond to people’s needs, respond to the committee’s needs, respond to the aesthetics and the requirements of Foster + Partners. "And of course this will garner attention from across the globe and people have strong feelings about the Queen and I will be going through a period of listening to not only what invested organisations and individuals want of it, but taking the temperature of how the populace at large might want to see this representation." He spoke of "purposefully avoiding" forming an image in his mind of what the statue could look like so early on into the project. Mr Jennings went on: "We have historical precedence. "There’s the Victoria Memorial next to Buckingham Palace at that end of The Mall, and the memorial further down the Mall towards Admiralty Arch of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. "And these offer some kind of precedent, but I would like to make something that has clearly been made now, I don’t want to make something that could be mistaken as having been put up 150 years ago or even 50 years ago. "I’m sure this will be a wonderful new piece of work that also pays tribute to the longevity of Queen. "She became Queen in the early 50s, that’s a long time ago, so this needs to be a compelling artwork of today, but suited to the whole period of her reign."

