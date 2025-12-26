Sea swimmers have been urged to stay away on Boxing Day after two men went missing in the water on Christmas Day.

Read more: Wes Streeting says he will still be Health Secretary next Christmas as he backs Starmer to stay PM

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton around 10.25am following reports that several people had gotten into difficulty in the water amid cold weather warnings across south west of England.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued the warning after two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, went missing off a beach in Devon after embarking on a Christmas morning swim .

The extensive search for the pair was called off later that evening.

"Today, emergency services have been responding to a truly tragic incident in Budleigh Salterton," said Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar.

"There have been weather warnings in place this week and a number of official and unofficial swims have already been cancelled," she added.

"We urge anyone with plans to go swimming in the sea on Boxing Day not to."

A number of people were safely recovered to shore at Budleigh Salterton yesterday and checked over by paramedics.

A cold health alert remains in place for the south west of England, which warns of a "greater risk to life of vulnerable people", as well as an "increased use of healthcare services".

It has been in place since 6pm on December 25 and will continue until midday on December 27.

The Met Office said Boxing Day would ultimately be milder, albeit frosty in the morning and continuing to be chilly.