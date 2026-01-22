Ned Stork! Game of Thrones star Sean Bean to host birdwatching podcast
The veteran actor, 66, will take on a new role related to his keen love of 'birding'
Sean Bean is set to swap swords for starlings as the Game of Thrones star announced he is the new host of a bird-watching podcast.
The Hollywood star, 66, will take the reins of the Get Birding podcast from Thursday as it seeks to make nature accessible for all.
Bean, who is best-known for starring as Ned Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, is said to be a "keen birder" and will take the hosting duties from Mya-Rose Craig.
The award-winning podcast host will act as Bean's mentor as he explores the hobby.
Game of Thrones and Lord Of The Rings actor Bean will talk about his own birding adventures, as well as those of his celebrity guests.
He is joined by Elbow frontman Guy Garvey for the first episode.
Bean said: "It might come as a surprise to many, but I was a keen birder as a teenager growing up on a Sheffield estate, and spent many happy hours seeing what I could spot in our gardens and surrounding fields with my friends.
"In a busy world, birdwatching is a great way to connect with nature and relax, and I am excited to pick up my binoculars and go on this adventure with the Get Birding community - from seasoned birders, to those wanting to give it a try."