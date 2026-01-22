Sean Bean is set to swap swords for starlings as the Game of Thrones star announced he is the new host of a bird-watching podcast.

The Hollywood star, 66, will take the reins of the Get Birding podcast from Thursday as it seeks to make nature accessible for all.

Bean, who is best-known for starring as Ned Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, is said to be a "keen birder" and will take the hosting duties from Mya-Rose Craig.

The award-winning podcast host will act as Bean's mentor as he explores the hobby.

Read More: Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auctionHundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

Read More: Hannah Waddingham says being 'waterboarded for 10 hours' filming Game of Thrones left her with claustrophobia