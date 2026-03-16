The father of a newborn baby who died of a "catastrophic" brain injury after suffering more than 40 broken bones during repeated assaults has been found guilty of her murder.

Darcy-Leigh Jefferson had 40 rib fractures as well as broken which were caused at different times during the 10 days before she died on back in March 2022, a seven-week trial at Stafford Crown Court heard.

The baby's father, 35-year-old Sean Jefferson, of Birch Court, Walsall, was found guilty of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Darcy's mother Amy Clark, 34, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of causing or allowing serious harm to a child after charges of murder or manslaughter against her were dropped by prosecutors as closing speeches were made to the court last week.

She was not guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.