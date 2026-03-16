Father guilty of killing newborn baby daughter found with more than 40 broken bones
The father of a newborn baby who died of a "catastrophic" brain injury after suffering more than 40 broken bones during repeated assaults has been found guilty of her murder.
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Darcy-Leigh Jefferson had 40 rib fractures as well as broken which were caused at different times during the 10 days before she died on back in March 2022, a seven-week trial at Stafford Crown Court heard.
The baby's father, 35-year-old Sean Jefferson, of Birch Court, Walsall, was found guilty of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Darcy's mother Amy Clark, 34, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of causing or allowing serious harm to a child after charges of murder or manslaughter against her were dropped by prosecutors as closing speeches were made to the court last week.
She was not guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Jefferson, who wore a grey tracksuit and blue Adidas jacket, shook his head in the dock as the jury of eight women and four men returned their unanimous verdicts on Monday.
Clark, who wore a green jumper, black trousers and a beige coat in the dock, put her hand to her face.
'Upsetting'
Judge Mrs Justice Brunner KC said the pair would be sentenced on a date to be fixed and thanked the jury for their attention to the case.
The jury foreperson, who gave the verdicts in court, wiped her eyes as the judge thanked them for their attention to the "upsetting" case.