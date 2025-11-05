Sean Paul's home country of Jamaica is reeling from Hurricane Melissa

Aerial view of deforestation of a road being built in the Amazon rainforest for the UN Climate Change Conference Cop 30. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sean Paul has slammed the decision to build a new four lane highway, cutting down tens of thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest, for the COP30 summit in Brazil.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, the Jamaican rapper and singer called the decision "crazy". He said: "I don't know who makes those decisions, but I've seen them clearing forests and stuff like that. "It's depressing to me because knowing that medicine is in there, knowing that it's the lungs of the earth. It's giving us oxygen, you know, it's kind of sad to see that." Paul attended a COP summit in 2015 as he was involved with the song 'Love Song to the Earth', which was a collaborative effort by 16 international artists to raise public awareness about climate change. Read more: Starmer to join Prince William at Cop 30, but Trump will stay home Read more: Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 28 in storm-battered Jamaica

'Whoever is making these decisions, it needs to be thought of in a different way.'@duttypaul calls out the 'crazy' decision to build a four-lane highway through the Amazon rainforest. pic.twitter.com/sAola0SHDq — LBC (@LBC) November 5, 2025

Asked if he would get involved with COP again, he said he would do a song again, but would probably get more involved telling his story of what he's seen growing up. He told LBC: "I'm 52 now. The summers are hotter, the beaches have receded, the storms are getting stronger. I think those are indications for me that we're being affected." "Like when I was a kid, it wasn't as hot," he said. "There's record breaking summers that we've been having that are extremely hot." He added: "I feel the summers are hot. I don't wear pants in the summer here. I wear shorts. It's hot." Paul's home country of Jamaica is reeling from Category 5 storm, Hurricane Melissa, which hit on October 28. He described the aftermath as "a Halloween setting", with "no leaves on trees" and blocked roads. People are also struggling with hunger and thirst, while some are having to be airlifted away due to mudslides.

People walk on the premises of a court damaged by Hurricane Melissa in Black River, Jamaica. Picture: Alamy

A woman clears debris October 29, 2025 near a damaged building following the passage the previous day of Hurricane Melissa. Picture: Getty