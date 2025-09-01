Spanish police have issued an update in the search for missing three-year-old Brit Oliver Pugh, who was last seen in the resort of Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

The toddler was last seen on July 4, but was apparently not reported missing until a month later by his father. His appearance is being treated as “parental abduction”, according to officials.

Both Oliver and his father are confirmed to be British citizens, whilst his mother is from Russia.

Spanish authorities are working on the theory the child's mother has kidnapped him and left the country - despite orders from police forbidding her from leaving the country with the child.

Speaking on Friday, Spanish police said: “We believe the mother has left Spain and has taken the boy to her homeland which is Russia.”

Police are yet to reveal the identities of his parents, but said the couple are separated. Both parents were based on the Costa del Sol at the time of the disappearance. It is unclear whether Oliver was born in the UK, Spain or elsewhere.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga said that the investigation is ongoing.

