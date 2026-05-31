A search is under way for an 11-year-old boy who went missing after he was last seen entering open water in South Yorkshire.

Police said the boy entered the River Don in Mexborough on Saturday but was not seen getting out.

A major search operation was launched after South Yorkshire Police were called to Ferry Boat Lane at around 8pm.

Doncaster Response Team Inspector Neil Pryce said: "We know, from witnesses and items left on the riverbank, where the boy entered the water.

"Utilising specialist knowledge and skills, a coordinated multi-agency operation is under way and we are doing everything we can to find this young man.

"We are invaluably assisted by an underwater search team, supported from above by the police helicopter and drones.

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