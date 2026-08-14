Carmelita Lakdesha Paul was last seen by her family on August 12

Carmelita Lakdesha Paul was last seen on August 12. Picture: ANNnewsCH

By Issy Clarke

A desperate search is underway for a British schoolgirl who vanished while on a family holiday to Japan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Investigators spotted Carmelita walking in the Nichome area of Kamata. Picture: Alamy

The family's concern mounted when they realised that Carmelita had left her phone at the apartment, meaning they had no means of contacting her. She is also believed to have left her passport behind and is carrying only a few thousand yen (less than £70). Investigators spotted Carmelita walking in the Nichome area of Kamata, near where the family had been staying, wearing a black and white skirt, blue tank top, black pumps and carrying a pink handbag on the morning of August 13. Officers believed she later travelled to Kamata station from where she took a 20 minute train journey south to Yokohama Station. There is no further sighting of Carmelita from there.

She is also believed to have left her passport behind and is carrying only a few thousand yen (less than £70). Picture: Alamy