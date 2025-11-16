The search for a missing UK Navy crew member off the north-west coast of Ireland has ended and they have not been found, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Tidesurge crew member was last seen at about 10.30pm on Friday.

A large-scale multi-agency search has been taking place in the sea off the north-west coast between Tory Island, Co Donegal, and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.

No further details have been released about the crew member and their family has requested privacy.

On Sunday Defence Secretary John Healey said: “After an extensive search, it is with deep sadness that we confirm the missing crew member of RFA Tidesurge has not been found.

“My thoughts are with their family during this tragic time, as well as their fellow crew members.

“I am hugely grateful to the Irish authorities, the RNLI, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy who have responded rapidly to this incident and have worked tirelessly on the search.”

