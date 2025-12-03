The doomed Malaysian Airlines aircraft vanished while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014

Malaysian authorities announced a search to locate the doomed MH370 will resume later in December. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A fresh investigation into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will be launched this month, over a decade after it vanished.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board when it went missing on March 8, 2014. Despite multiple search efforts, the wreckage nor any bodies were found and it remains one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. The transport ministry for Malaysia confirmed the search will continue on 30 December and while no further leads have emerged, authorities are hoping to refocus their probes in the Indian Ocean after recent searches were abandoned due to poor weather. Read more: British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on Read more: Malaysia agrees to resume ‘no find, no fee’ hunt for flight MH370

Parts of the plane have previously been washed up along the coast of Africa. Picture: Getty

The ministry said: "The latest development underscores the government of Malaysia's commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy. "The search will be carried out in targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft," but no precise location for the new search area was disclosed. Exploration firm Ocean Infinity, who will continue the search, stand to receive $70 million if substantial wreckage is discovered within a 15,000sq km area of the southern Indian Ocean. Despite numerous extensive search operations conducted over the years, efforts to locate the aircraft have ben unsuccessful. Ocean Firm will deploy its Armada 7806 which is armed with with state-of-the-art autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

The MS Armada, developed by Ocean Infinity, will be deployed in the search. Picture: Alamy