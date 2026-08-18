Liam Potts, 22, a soldier with the Coldstream Guards, disappeared at around 12.20am on Saturday morning.

Liam Potts, 22, dissappeared following a series of local disturbances in a Northumberland village. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A police search has been launched for a soldier who vanished amid a series of local disturbances in the village of Wylam, Northumberland, after a fight broke out at a bar and two people were mowed down by a car.

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Liam Potts, 22, a soldier with the Coldstream Guards, disappeared at around 12.20am on Saturday morning. The previous night, a series of local disturbances in the village of Wylam, Northumberland had broken out, including an altercation at a pub before two people were mowed down by a car on Wylam Bridge. Mr Potts was last seen on CCTV heading towards the village from the bridge. The force received another report later on Saturday regarding concerns for Mr Potts’ welfare. They were also alerted to reports of a “disturbance” at a property near where the missing soldier was last seen. Northumberland Police said they understand Mr Potts could have entered the water, but it is unknown whether he ever came out. A man and woman, both in their 20s, received serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by the vehicle. Read more: Urgent search launched for boy, 13, who got into difficulty while swimming in the sea Read more: Frantic hunt underway for British schoolgirl, 12, who vanished from holiday rental during family trip to Japan

Mr Potts has been a member of the Coldstream Guards since the age of 18. Picture: Facebook

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested in connection with the collision but have since been released on bail. A spokesperson for Northumberland Police said: “Whilst enquiries are at an early stage, we can confirm Liam was on the bridge at the time of the collision. “However, he was not an occupant of the vehicle and there are no reports suggesting that he was injured in the collision. “He subsequently left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate him. Liam's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.” Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Robson said: “Our searches for Liam continue but due to a range of factors, we are unable to provide a timescale for how long we will be searching in the area. “We will continue to support his family, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community. “We would like to thank our colleagues from North of Tyne Mountain and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue teams for their continued support and all those who have helped with the searches so far.” Mr Potts is described as a white man, 6ft 3ins tall, of a medium build, and as having dark hair and tattooson his right arm.

Police posted CCTV of Liam from the night of his dissappearence. Picture: Social media