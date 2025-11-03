The Torre dei Conti in central Rome partly gave way twice during restoration work on Monday

Rescue missions are ongoing to rescue a worker trapped beneath rubble from the Torre dei Conti. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A rescue mission is underway to free a trapped worker in Rome after a medieval tower collapsed during renovation work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man became stuck after the Torre dei Conti partly collapsed twice on Monday, which also left another worker injured. A spokesperson for Italy's national fire department Luca Cari said they were trying to get the man out alive but admitted the situation is complex because of the risk of further collapses. The worker had displayed "signs of life" and had been given protective cover during one of the rescue attempts, according to Rome's top law enforcement official, prefect Lamberto Giannini. Read more: Huntingdon train suspect asked passenger: 'Do you want to die?' before stabbing him six times Read more: Caller John's idea to tackle knife crime doesn't convince Tom Swarbrick

The trapped worker has "showed signs of life," according to authorities. Picture: Alamy

The building, located close to the Roman Forum ruins, suffered the first collapse just after 11.30am (1030 GMT) on Monday, with falling debris reportedly hitting a 64-year-old worker. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not believed to be critical. Three others were also rescued from the debris. During the operation to rescue those men, at about 1pm, an internal section of the tower collapsed again at around 1pm, leaving one worker trapped on an upper floor. A specialist team was still trying on Monday evening to rescue the man. The Rome prefect, Lamberto Giannini, told reporters: "At the moment, there is a person trapped but we have evidence that he is still alive.

Police officers patrol the Torre dei Conti area after it had partially collapsed during renovation works. Picture: Alamy