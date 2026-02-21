Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

A convoy of unmarked police vehicles arriving at the gates to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor first thing this morning. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Searches have continued at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home as the Government vowed to consider removing him from the line of succession once police investigations have concluded.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former Duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king. Sir Keir Starmer's Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King's disgraced brother, LBC understands. A convoy of unmarked police vehicles arrived at the gates to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the former home of Andrew, first thing this morning (Saturday, February 21) as the investigation continues.

Police officers at Royal Lodge, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Windsor, Berkshire on Friday. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday morning, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday before being released under investigation following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his arrest. Picture: Reuters

This weekend, the royal family will be attempting to conduct their duties as usual with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to appear in public. After his younger brother’s arrest, the King said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”. Charles attended the first show of London Fashion Week on Thursday, hours after Andrew’s arrest, where he did not respond when asked for his reaction to the news.

King Charles at London Fashion Week on the day Andrew arrested. Picture: Alamy

During a visit to a concert in Westminster that afternoon, the Queen also did not reply to a question about her brother-in-law’s arrest. Thames Valley Police, who are leading the investigation, are yet to receive any “early investigative advice” from the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the allegation, it is understood. Detectives have asked Andrew’s former close protection officers to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” during their service could be relevant to the investigation into Epstein and his associates. The Metropolitan Police said it was working with counterparts in the US to establish whether London airports had been used to “facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation”. On Friday, the force said no new reports of alleged sexual offences have been made since the release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice. Scotland Yard previously said it was looking into allegations Andrew’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James. Police are yet to identify any wrongdoing by close protection officers. Andrew’s primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, alleged she had sex with him during an orgy with “underage” girls on the Caribbean island. The former prince has previously vehemently denied all allegations made against him.

Melania Trump, Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Getty

Where is Andrew in the Order of Succession and could he ever be King? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still eighth in the order of succession and could theoretically become King, despite being exiled by the Royal Family. The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who took his own life in 2019. But while he cannot call himself a duke or a prince anymore, Andrew is still listed by the Royal Family within the line of succession as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. He was once third in line to the throne, but slipped back as Prince William and then Harry were born, and again once they had children of their own. The Order of Succession is: William, Prince of Wales (b. 1982) Prince George of Wales (b. 2013) Princess Charlotte of Wales (b. 2015) Prince Louis of Wales (b. 2018) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (b. 1984) Prince Archie of Sussex (b. 2019) Princess Lilibet of Sussex (b. 2021) Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 1960) Princess Beatrice (b. 1988)