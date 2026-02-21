Searches continue at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home as ministers consider removing him from line of succession
Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Searches have continued at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home as the Government vowed to consider removing him from the line of succession once police investigations have concluded.
Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former Duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.
Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, LBC understands.
A convoy of unmarked police vehicles arrived at the gates to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the former home of Andrew, first thing this morning (Saturday, February 21) as the investigation continues.
On Thursday morning, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday before being released under investigation following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.
This weekend, the royal family will be attempting to conduct their duties as usual with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to appear in public.
After his younger brother’s arrest, the King said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”.
Charles attended the first show of London Fashion Week on Thursday, hours after Andrew’s arrest, where he did not respond when asked for his reaction to the news.
During a visit to a concert in Westminster that afternoon, the Queen also did not reply to a question about her brother-in-law’s arrest.
Thames Valley Police, who are leading the investigation, are yet to receive any “early investigative advice” from the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the allegation, it is understood.
Detectives have asked Andrew’s former close protection officers to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” during their service could be relevant to the investigation into Epstein and his associates.
The Metropolitan Police said it was working with counterparts in the US to establish whether London airports had been used to “facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation”.
On Friday, the force said no new reports of alleged sexual offences have been made since the release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice.
Scotland Yard previously said it was looking into allegations Andrew’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James.
Police are yet to identify any wrongdoing by close protection officers.
Andrew’s primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, alleged she had sex with him during an orgy with “underage” girls on the Caribbean island.
The former prince has previously vehemently denied all allegations made against him.
Before the stripping of his titles, Andrew had stepped down from public duties in 2019 after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his friendship with Epstein.
This meant he had already ceased to be an active counsellor of state, who can deputise for the monarch if he is overseas on an official trip or ill.
But as counsellors of state are drawn for the line of succession, removing him from it would officially resolve any question over Andrew taking such a role.