My family has been running seaside arcades for more than 60 years.

Three generations have worked to build our businesses, welcoming families year after year and becoming part of the community.

We’ve weathered plenty of challenges, but running a seaside business has never been harder than it is today. With the Government considering another tax rise, I fear this could be the end of the road.

A trip to the seaside is a British tradition. At a time when so many family days out come with a hefty price tag, you can still walk into a seaside arcade with a few pounds in your pocket and have a great time. I want that to be as possible for the next generation as it has been in the past.

I run six seaside arcades across the South West. To me, these are more than businesses; they’re part of my family’s history - as well as places where generations of other families have made memories of their own.

But as the Budget approaches, I'm worried about what the future holds for businesses like mine. Behind the bright lights of the arcades, the reality of keeping these businesses open is becoming harder and harder.

The Government is thought to be considering doubling the standard rate of Machine Games Duty (MGD), a tax paid on the takings from certain gaming machines. Unlike many other businesses, we cannot pass on a higher tax bill to customers. Stakes and prizes are set by regulation, meaning a machine with a £2 maximum stake remains capped at £2 regardless of how much tax we pay.

Last year alone, my small business paid nearly £1million in MGD. That’s before accounting for all other costs of keeping our doors open, from staffing and maintaining our venues to energy bills and business rates, all of which have increased enormously for everyone over the last year.

Those costs have continued to put pressure on the business, while inflation has meant our average customer has spent less this year. We are all feeling the pinch. We can only absorb so much.

If the Government decides to double the standard rate MGD tax, I would face very difficult decisions. That could mean reducing opening hours, putting off investment, cutting jobs or even closing venues altogether. There is no other way to compensate for it.

And these decisions don’t just affect arcade owners. Costs go up right down the line.

Seaside businesses depend on each other. Across our venues, we employ 150 people. We use local suppliers and pay business rates and other taxes. Staying open through the winter keeps people employed and gives customers another reason to come into town, supporting neighbouring cafes and shops. If arcades are forced to close, that impact will be felt beyond our own doors.

I see our industry statistics: it’s not just my operations that are hurting. Over the last ten years, we’ve seen the number of seaside arcades nearly halved.

I understand that the Government needs to raise revenue, and businesses like mine expect to pay our fair share of tax. But ministers also need to consider what happens if higher taxes make these businesses less viable, putting jobs, investment and local economic activity at risk.

When an arcade closes, it's not just another empty unit on the seafront. It's one less reason for families to visit, one less employer in the community and another piece of our seaside heritage lost.

My family has spent more than 60 years building something we're proud of. I want to be able to pass it on to the next generation, just as previous generations passed it on to me.

As ministers prepare their Budget, I hope they think about the businesses and communities behind the numbers. Because once these places are gone, we may never get them back.

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Charles Holland is a Seaside arcade owner and operator.

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