Two suspects have been taken into custody.

A police officer stands at a closed off area after a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Two people have been killed and five injured, including a two-year-old child, in a shooting at a food festival in Seattle, officials have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The food festival, hosted at the Seattle Center over the weekend, is an annual event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors with food vendors and live music performances. Witnesses said multiple gunshots could be heard around 6pm local time, according to the Seattle Times, with one describing the scene as "pure chaos". Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Grace Nunez said that a two-year-old boy is among the five known to be injured. He is in stable condition and has been transported to a nearby hospital. Read more: Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot and killed by police Read more: Burnham to host Zelenskyy in first foreign visit as PM, pledging unwavering Ukraine support

Police respond to a shooting at Seattle Center. Picture: Alamy

Two suspects have been taken into custody following the shooting, Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said. She thanked first responders who rushed to the scene and who took suspects into custody. Wilson condemned the shooting as an "act of horrific violence". "Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire." "Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them," she added. "Seattle grieves with you, and we will stand with you in the difficult days ahead." No information about the suspects or details surrounding the outbreak of the shooting have been revealed at this early stage. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents Seattle, has condemned the "senseless violence".

We are monitoring closely information from the shooting that took place at the Seattle Center this evening. We are in close touch with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Governor Bob Ferguson, and coordinating across multiple levels of government to get updates on the situation. We… — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 27, 2026

I'm receiving briefings regarding the ongoing response to the tragedy at the Seattle Center. The Washington State Patrol SWAT team is on the way to assist, at the request of the Seattle Police Department.



Please continue to avoid the area. If you are in the area, please follow… — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) July 27, 2026