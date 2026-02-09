The Seattle Seahawks claimed a second Super Bowl title as they beat the New England Patriots 29-13 with a dominant defensive performance.

New England quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times as the Seahawks defence kept their opponents scoreless until the fourth quarter at Santa Clara, California.

Maye also threw two interceptions and fumbled under pressure, with the two turnovers leading to Seahawks touchdowns.

The Seahawks grabbed an early lead with Jason Myers landing a 33-yard field goal at the end of the first drive.

Maye was sacked three times in New England's first four possessions, their opening five drives ending with a punt as the Patriots managed just 52 total yards in the first half.

Seattle also found it hard to make consistent progress with the ball as quarterback Sam Darnold was forced to scramble and pass under pressure.

But they stretched their lead early in the second quarter with a second Myers field goal after back-to-back runs from Kenneth Walker, who became the first running back to be named MVP in 28 years, took them deep into Patriots territory.

