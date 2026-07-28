Three people were killed and four were injured, including a toddler, when bullets ripped throught the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday.

Vendor Christopher Monterroso accidentally recorded the moment a shooting erupted at a food festival. Picture: Instagram/@letsssgooochris

By Flaminia Luck

This is the shocking moment a shooting at a food festival in Seattle was caught on a livestream by a vendor.

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Three people were killed and four were injured, including a toddler, when bullets ripped throught the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday. Christopher Monterroso, of Hawaiian Honey Cones, was just ending his Instagram livestream when he was interrupted by shots ringing out. The sound of the gunshots can be heard in the background as visitors start to run and fellow vendors duck and get on the ground for cover. Mr Monterroso and his co-workers can be heard saying it's "safest behind the generator" as they scramble to grab the register and tips. Crowds are also seen dispersing as visitors to the event struggle to understand where the shots are coming from.

Breaking his silence after the incident, Mr Monterroso told his followers he was safe. "I was cutting an outro during my live when an active shooting happened "I’ve gotten like 1000 calls from these articles and everything just wanna let everyone know I’m safe. "Everyone at @hawaiianhoneycones is safe."

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related. Picture: Getty

On Sunday, the victims were named as Junior Cee Niko Semo, 19, Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44, and Ashley Whitehead, 56. Semo - who died at the scene - was one of the suspects, police confirmed. A second suspect, a 15-year-old boy was disarmed and arrested at the scene while at least one more suspect remains at large. Seattle Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related. Read more: 'Reckless' teen driver who filmed herself speeding before killing two in horror crash has sentence increased Read more: Zelenskyy thanks Trump for helping to 'protect the lives of Ukrainians' in 'good' White House meeting

Ashley Whitehead, 56, was waiting for cotton candy when she was killed . Picture: GO FUND ME

'Lover of life' A fundraiser for the family of Ashley described her as a "lover of life, art and family". The GoFundMe said she was waiting in line for cotton candy and enjoying the festival with her daughter, Zoie, and future son-in-law, Ben, when the violence began. She later died during surgery in hospital.

The family of father-of-three Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba say they are "heartbroken". Picture: GO FUND ME

'Devoted husband, loving father' Another fundraiser has also been set up for father-of-three Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba who was described as a "devoted husband, loving father of three, and a loyal friend who would do anything for anyone." "His kindness and generosity touched countless lives, and everyone who knew him remembers his gentle spirit and willingness to help others," it read. His family said his sudden passing has left them "heartbroken and facing an uncertain future". Carlos leaves behind his wife and three children.

Attendees embrace during a vigil a day after the Bite of Seattle food festival shooting. Picture: Getty

A woman places flowers at a memorial for victims of a July 26 shooting at Bite of Seattle food festival. Picture: Alamy

Sunday was the final day of the annual three-day free food festival - held near Seattle's Space Needle - which draws 350,000 visitors people each year. On Monday, Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson said in a social media post that the community was shocked and "struggling to make sense of how an iconic community celebration could end in gunfire".