Sébastien Lecornu reappointed as French PM just days after he resigned
Former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that he will return to his role just four days after he resigned.
President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Mr Lecornu to the role of Prime Minister on Friday evening after he met with the leaders of France's main political parties at the Élysée Palace.
Mr Lecornu resigned on Monday, less than one month into the role, as he faced a threat of a vote of no confidence by rival parties.
He faces a deadline of next Monday to put next year's budget before Parliament.
In a statement posted on X, Mr Lecornu said: "I accept - out of duty - the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens.
"We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France’s image and its interests."
He has set out "certain conditions" that must be met in order to achieve this.
Issues raised during recent consultations will be open to Parliamentary debate which must be seen through to the end.
Restoring public finances will remain a priority "for our future and our sovereignty".
Anyone who joins the government must set aside their presidential ambitions until at least 2027 and the new government will embody "renewal and diversity of skills".
He added: "I will do everything to succeed in this mission."
The Paris stock market slipped Monday as Mr Lecornu resigned, plunging the country into further political turmoil.
French stocks were down 0.7 per cent after he named Roland Lescure, a close ally of President Macron, as finance minister on Sunday.
Several parties called for early elections following his resignation, with some saying Macron should resign too - but he has always said he will not stand down before his term ends in 2027.