Former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that he will return to his role just four days after he resigned.

President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Mr Lecornu to the role of Prime Minister on Friday evening after he met with the leaders of France's main political parties at the Élysée Palace.

Mr Lecornu resigned on Monday, less than one month into the role, as he faced a threat of a vote of no confidence by rival parties.

He faces a deadline of next Monday to put next year's budget before Parliament.

In a statement posted on X, Mr Lecornu said: "I accept - out of duty - the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens.

"We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France’s image and its interests."

Read more: Fresh chaos in France as Prime Minister resigns after just 27 days - the fifth to quit in less than two years

Read more: France hit by wave of protests and strikes as austerity plan deepens Macron anger