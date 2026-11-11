David Walliams has been named as the “famous man” who unsuccessfully sought an injunction to prevent reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against him

By Georgia Rowe

A second unnamed celebrity has secured an injunction preventing allegations about him from being made public, it has been alleged.

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The claim comes a day after David Walliams was named as the “famous man” who unsuccessfully sought an injunction to prevent reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed Walliams’ application to block publication of a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. The investigation alleged that the former Britain’s Got Talent judge sexually harassed and groomed several young girls. Walliams, 55, denies all allegations against him. Speaking on the Private Eye Podcast - in an episode released before Walliams was named - journalist Justine Smith alleged another man had obtained an injunction relating to separate allegations. She alleges the man has "multiple, multiple victims". Read more: Comedian Lucy Beaumont identifies herself as whistleblower amid David Walliams investigation Read more: Russell Brand was kicked out of Jemima Goldsmith’s house after reports of an assault, police confirm

David Walliams was named as the “famous man” who unsuccessfully sought an injunction to prevent reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty

She said: “Both of them, there are injunctions on reporting anything. Both of them multiple, multiple victims. Both of them in the public eye.” Smith added that she had spoken to one alleged victim, who was prepared to be publicly identified, but that reporting restrictions prevented publication. “He’s managed to get an injunction, very heavily slapped anyone who dares to say anything about it,” she said. “So we know this man is out there potentially abusing other people and there’s nothing we can do to report it.” The comments come after Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Monday. The comedian and actor, 51, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The disgraced entertainer is set to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence in custody. Brand is also facing further allegations. His ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, said she was forced to call the police to get him removed during a "violent incident" in 2014.

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Monday. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty

Walliams had sought an injunction on the grounds that publication could put him at risk of taking his own life, following two previous suicide attempts. Ministers have said they are examining what further action could be taken over injunctions following the investigation. Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy asked the Government what it was doing to prevent the “abuse of process”. In response, justice minister Alex Davis-Jones said: “I want to reassure him that this Government is determined to do all we can to ensure that anyone who is a perpetrator of these kinds of potential offences is held to the full force of the law. “That includes looking at what we can do regarding injunctions. “He will know that applications for privacy injunctions are considered independently by the courts, and it would not be appropriate for the Government to comment. “However, we are concerned about the use of these, and the minister for courts is looking at what more we can do with SLAPPs injunctions. “He will know we have already taken action on NDAs for sexual abuse cases, and what more we can do to prevent abuse of process throughout the judicial system.”