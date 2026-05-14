Second man charged over arson attack at former east London synagogue
Counter Terrorism Policing London has led the investigation into the fire
A second man has been charged amid a counter terror probe into an arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel, east London.
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Dominique Charles-Turner, 31, from Leyton, was arrested on May 12 and has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at the former religious site.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 14 May.
Police were called to a fire at a former synagogue in Nelson Street, E1, Tower Hamlets on 5 May.
Minor damage was caused to a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building, but nobody was injured.
CCTV footage suggests that the fire was started intentionally at around 5am, police say.
The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London.
Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London, said: “The investigation team are working at pace to arrest all those suspected of being involved in the arson attack on the former synagogue.
“I want to remind the public that, with the threat level now raised to severe, everyone can play their part to keep themselves and their communities safe. If you have concerns about someone behaving suspiciously, please report it to us. Your information could help us save lives.
"Counter-terrorism officers also continue to work closely with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police in response to all the various incidents in recent months. We’re providing protective security advice and support to various organisations, community venues and businesses.”
Charles-Turner is the second man this week to have been charged amid the probe.
Moses Edwards, 31, of Wanstead, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He was arrested on May 10 alongside a 52-year-old woman who has since been released on bail.
The former synagogue is in the process of being sold to a Muslim organisation, which plans to turn it into a mosque and community centre.
The incident was one of a series of separate alleged arson attacks that have targeted Jewish sites in London in the past two months.