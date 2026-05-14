Counter Terrorism Policing London has led the investigation into the fire

A police forensics officer works at the scene outside a former synagogue in Whitechapel district of east London, on May 5, 2026, following a suspected arson attack at the site in the early hours of the morning. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Jacob Paul

A second man has been charged amid a counter terror probe into an arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel, east London.

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Dominique Charles-Turner, 31, from Leyton, was arrested on May 12 and has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at the former religious site. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 14 May. Police were called to a fire at a former synagogue in Nelson Street, E1, Tower Hamlets on 5 May. Minor damage was caused to a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building, but nobody was injured. CCTV footage suggests that the fire was started intentionally at around 5am, police say.

Police officers stand on duty at a cordon outside a former Synagogue in Whitechapel district of east London, on May 5, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images