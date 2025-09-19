Second deportation flight under ‘one in, one out’ deal takes off. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A second migrant’s deportation flight has left the UK for France under the “one in, one out” deal after losing a High Court bid to have his removal temporarily blocked, the Home Office said.

An Eritrean man was on a flight that left Heathrow for Paris at 6.15am on Friday, the Home Office confirmed. Whilst the deportation was taking place, at least one inflatable dinghy full of young men made its way out to sea from Gravelines beach, north-east Calais, at daybreak on Friday. As the boat came close to shore, people waded through waist-high water towards it and a child was passed aboard before it went out to sea. Read more: Kemi Badenoch tells Labour 'We told you so' after migrant flights blocked Read more: Trump says military needed to stop the boats as he urges tougher crackdown from Starmer on Channel migrants

In the town itself, at about 5.30am, a group of 40 young men suddenly appeared from a quiet side street carrying an inflatable boat over their heads before launching it into a canal. Police officers watched on from the bank as the driver of the boat struggled to keep it in a straight line. Earlier in the night, a group of men formed a human chain to help haul people out of the mud after a failed attempt to launch a boat in the canal. Donald Trump suggested Sir Keir Starmer should involve the military in tackling the small boats crisis, warning illegal migration could “destroy” countries.

The US president said he had discussed the situation with Sir Keir at the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers. He highlighted his own record in securing the borders in the US and suggested the UK faced a similar challenge. Setting out his own actions in the US, Mr Trump said: “What I saw happening, with millions of people pouring into our country, I couldn’t stand to watch it, and we’ve done a great job.” He said: “The last three months we had zero – from millions of people a year ago, we had zero people enter our country illegally.”