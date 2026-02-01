A second woman is claiming she was sent by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with the former prince at his home in Windsor in 2010

A second woman is alleging that she was sent to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to her lawyer. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A second woman is alleging she had a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being sent to the UK by Jeffery Epstein, according to her lawyer.

The woman says she was in her 20s at the time of the incident, which she claims occurred at Andrew's former residence, the Royal Lodge, in 2010. The woman is not believed to be a British national. Brad Edwards, from the US firm Edwards Henderson, is the victim's representative. He said that after spending the night with Andrew, she said she was also given a tour of Buckingham Palace "We're talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace," the lawyer said. This is the first time allegations have been made over encounters at a royal residence.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dropped the use of his royal title last year, following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Both he and Sarah Ferguson, his ex wife, were moved out of their home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Picture: Alamy

Whilst Buckingham Palace often records the names of tour guests, the claims cannot be corroborated whilst maintaining the anonymity of the victim. Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors worldwide, including Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was brought to London at age 17 to have sex with the former prince in 2001. Giuffre also stated said she was forced to have sex with Andrew on two further occasions between 2001 and 2002 - once in New York and once on Epstein's private Caribbean island. Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the US against Andrew in 2021. The case was settled in February 2022 for an estimated £12 million.

‘Nobody's Girl' by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published last year, shortly after Giuffre took her own life. In the posthumous memoir, she endured nightmares years after she said she was sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliates. Picture: Alamy