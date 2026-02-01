Second Epstein victim breaks silence on Andrew allegations
A second woman is claiming she was sent by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with the former prince at his home in Windsor in 2010
A second woman is alleging she had a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being sent to the UK by Jeffery Epstein, according to her lawyer.
The woman says she was in her 20s at the time of the incident, which she claims occurred at Andrew's former residence, the Royal Lodge, in 2010.
The woman is not believed to be a British national.
Brad Edwards, from the US firm Edwards Henderson, is the victim's representative.
He said that after spending the night with Andrew, she said she was also given a tour of Buckingham Palace
"We're talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace," the lawyer said.
This is the first time allegations have been made over encounters at a royal residence.
Whilst Buckingham Palace often records the names of tour guests, the claims cannot be corroborated whilst maintaining the anonymity of the victim.
Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors worldwide, including Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was brought to London at age 17 to have sex with the former prince in 2001.
Giuffre also stated said she was forced to have sex with Andrew on two further occasions between 2001 and 2002 - once in New York and once on Epstein's private Caribbean island.
Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the US against Andrew in 2021.
The case was settled in February 2022 for an estimated £12 million.
Following the publication of Giuffre's posthumous memoir last October, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by the Palace.
Speaking on the decision at the time, a statement from the Palace read: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."
It was also announced that he would be moving out of Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, where he had lived since 2004.
Andrew has always denied the claims made by Giuffre, who took her own life last year.
Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl in Florida. He completed his sentence in July 2010.
The disgraced financier was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges in a New York jail, and had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing dozens of girls - some as young as 14 - when he took his own life in 2019.
LBC has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on the latest allegations, which were originally reported by the BBC.