Second 'heat dome' to scorch UK within weeks, experts have warned
Brits have been told to expect a cooler start to the month before the extreme heat moves in once again
The UK is set to be hit with another "heat dome" in mid-July causing more extreme weather across western Europe, experts have said.
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The current heatwave, which saw Britain's highest recorded temperature in June on record, is due to come to an end on Sunday but forecasters are predicting a repeat of similar conditions next month.
According to European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the Azores High, a semi-permanent high-pressure system situated over the North Atlantic, is expected to become "displaced" and therefore become centred over northern France and southern Britain instead.
As a result, another burst of intense heat is set to be created over Spain and Portugal before moving further north, creating temperatures far higher than average.
Sunday marks the end of a week-long heatwave which saw a provisional temperature of 37.3C recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, on Friday.
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The forecaster expects the weather system to become displaced by July 8, but will not bring its warmest temperatures until the third week of the month.
Netweather is predicting a cooler start to July before the more intense temperatures are expected to follow.
It said: "It is increasingly looking likely that there will be further potential for very hot weather to return starting in the second week of July.
"The ECMWF model ensemble mean outputs for around 8 July have the Azores High becoming displaced and becoming centred over northern France and southern Britain, with another region of heat developing over Spain and Portugal and pushing up into France.
"This could create another 'heat dome' over western Europe, most likely in the third week of July, especially if the high pressure pushes east of the Greenwich Meridian and produces another southerly airflow through Spain, Portugal and western France."
Health warnings were enforced and hundreds of schools shut while trains were also cancelled as western Europe battled extreme conditions across the continent.
Over 900 flights were also delayed at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports as the UK's heatwave turned to thunderstorms.
The Met Office said 29,074 lightning strikes were recorded in the UK overnight on Tuesday, and dramatic thunderstorms broke out over Amsterdam and Paris this weekend, where lightening struck the Eiffel Tower.
Predicting a cool start to July before the next predicted heatwave, Netweather say: "A return to very hot weather looks unlikely during the first week, as we will move into a pattern dominated by a strong ridge of high pressure from the Azores to the south and south-west of Britain, with westerly and north-westerly winds on its northern flank.
"The weather will be more changeable but still quite dry for much of the country. There is likely to be a north-south split in terms of sunshine amounts, with plenty of sunshine in the south and south-west, nearest to the high pressure, but often cloudier conditions further north.
"It's the sort of weather that often gets described as 'usable' with not a lot going on and moderate temperatures."
The Met Office issued a rare red warning which turned to amber over the weekend, which ended at 9am today.
The forecaster predicts the mercury to hover in the mid-20s this coming week.
Chief Forecaster Dan Harris said: "While many in the UK will already be noticing a drop in temperatures, those in eastern England especially are in for another uncomfortably warm and humid night on Saturday, prolonging the potential for health-related impacts.
"By Sunday, fresher air from the Atlantic will be almost country wide; the far east of East Anglia hanging on to very warm but less humid weather followed by a much fresher nighttime for all.
"Temperatures will return much nearer to average for all by the start of next week."