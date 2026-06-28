Brits have been told to expect a cooler start to the month before the extreme heat moves in once again

Lyme Regis, Dorset on 24 June. Another heatwave could arrive in July. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The UK is set to be hit with another "heat dome" in mid-July causing more extreme weather across western Europe, experts have said.

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The hottest June day in the UK was recorded this week. Picture: Getty

The forecaster expects the weather system to become displaced by July 8, but will not bring its warmest temperatures until the third week of the month. Netweather is predicting a cooler start to July before the more intense temperatures are expected to follow. It said: "It is increasingly looking likely that there will be further potential for very hot weather to return starting in the second week of July. "The ECMWF model ensemble mean outputs for around 8 July have the Azores High becoming displaced and becoming centred over northern France and southern Britain, with another region of heat developing over Spain and Portugal and pushing up into France.

"This could create another 'heat dome' over western Europe, most likely in the third week of July, especially if the high pressure pushes east of the Greenwich Meridian and produces another southerly airflow through Spain, Portugal and western France." Health warnings were enforced and hundreds of schools shut while trains were also cancelled as western Europe battled extreme conditions across the continent. Over 900 flights were also delayed at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports as the UK's heatwave turned to thunderstorms.

The Eiffel Tower was struck by lightening on Saturday. [Le Direct Info]. Picture: X

The Met Office said 29,074 lightning strikes were recorded in the UK overnight on Tuesday, and dramatic thunderstorms broke out over Amsterdam and Paris this weekend, where lightening struck the Eiffel Tower. Predicting a cool start to July before the next predicted heatwave, Netweather say: "A return to very hot weather looks unlikely during the first week, as we will move into a pattern dominated by a strong ridge of high pressure from the Azores to the south and south-west of Britain, with westerly and north-westerly winds on its northern flank. "The weather will be more changeable but still quite dry for much of the country. There is likely to be a north-south split in terms of sunshine amounts, with plenty of sunshine in the south and south-west, nearest to the high pressure, but often cloudier conditions further north.

Thunderstorms over Amsterdam this week. Picture: Alamy