Second police incident closes same Glasgow road where car ploughed into pedestrians
The incident came after police received a report of a crash involving a car and several pedestrians on the same road at 3.45pm on Tuesday
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A second incident has closed a street in the west end of Glasgow the day after a car struck multiple pedestrians.
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Police said Hyndland Road had been closed between Clarence Drive and Crown Road after a report of concern for a person at around 4.50pm on Wednesday.
Drivers have been asked to use an alternative route.
The incident came after police received a report of a crash involving a car and several pedestrians on the same road at 3.45pm on Tuesday.
Seven people were taken to hospital for treatment, including four school-age children.
A 29-year-old man said to have been driving the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.
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Hyndland Road in Glasgow is closed between Clarence Drive and Crown Road, following a report of concern for person around 4.50pm on Wednesday, 11 November, 2026.— Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) November 11, 2026
We would ask drivers to use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/ksKw3iNWg0
Police said a 13-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls were among those taken to hospital, where their condition was described as stable.
A 34-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have serious injuries. No information was provided about the other person.
The children were pupils at nearby Hyndland Secondary School.
Photos posted on social media showed police cars, ambulances and fire engines lined up on the road, along with a large number of emergency personnel.
A car appeared to have mounted the pavement.
Glass from a nearby bus stop also looked to be shattered on the pavement.
The incident on Tuesday is being treated as a road traffic collision by officers.
A police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing, but there was “not believed to be any criminality”.