A second incident has closed a street in the west end of Glasgow the day after a car struck multiple pedestrians.

Police said Hyndland Road had been closed between Clarence Drive and Crown Road after a report of concern for a person at around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Drivers have been asked to use an alternative route.

The incident came after police received a report of a crash involving a car and several pedestrians on the same road at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Seven people were taken to hospital for treatment, including four school-age children.

A 29-year-old man said to have been driving the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.

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