By Henry Moore

A second man has been arrested in the wake of a suspected arson attack at a mosque in Sussex.

Police said they are treating the fire which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car in Peacehaven as a hate crime. The Prime Minister said he was "appalled" by the incident and the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has urged people to "stand united". Officers were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue, in which no one was injured, just before 10pm on Saturday night. Read more: Man, 46, arrested after suspected arson attack at seaside mosque Read more: Shocking CCTV footage shows blaze erupt at mosque after hate crime arson attack - as police hunt two

On Sunday afternoon, the force released images of two balaclava-clad people seen in footage approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance to the mosque and igniting a fire. A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon and a second suspect, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address, was held on Tuesday evening, Sussex Police said. Both have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The first man arrested has been released on conditional bail and the second remains in custody. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team said: “We believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this appalling and reckless attack and we are urging anyone with information which could be vital to our investigation, to come forward. Please contact us or ring 101, quoting Operation Spey.” Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “We continue to work with our local religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon. “Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.” A spokesperson for the mosque previously said: "We are deeply saddened by the shocking arson attack that took place at Peacehaven Community Centre on the evening of Saturday October 4. "While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured. "This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values.

