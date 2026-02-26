The man was seen to wear a hi-vis jacket as he entered the Mosque before being detained by police

Manchester Central Mosque near Victoria Park. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit assault after a man armed with an axe entered a Manchester mosque during Ramadan prayers.

Police were called to Manchester Central Mosque at around 8:50pm on Tuesday after two men, described as a white man in his 40s and a second black man, were reported to police after acting suspiciously. The pair were seen to enter the mosque in the Victoria Park mosque in south Manchester, with the white male suspect subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed on Thursday that a second male, who had entered the mosque alongside the detained suspect, had been detained. The first suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs, having entered the mosque armed with weapons including a hammer and an axe. On Thursday, police confirmed that the second suspect, a man in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit assault. Read more: Woman jailed after sleeping next to partner's decomposing body three weeks after he died of heart attack Read more: Moment 'brazen' fly-tipper dumps lorry load of rubbish on residential street as incidents soar to record levels

People wearing face masks walk into Manchester Central Mosque, in Manchester, northern England, after having their temperatures checked to try stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, a force spokesman said the first suspect remains in custody and a warrant of further detention has been obtained to allow detectives additional time to question him, police said. The force said there was no intelligence to suggest the incident posed a wider threat to the community and officers were not looking for further suspects. Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said on Thursday: “Our investigation has been working at pace, leading to us making an arrest for the outstanding man this morning. Detectives will be conducting interviews with him today. “We continue to take this incident seriously and have been granted extra time by the courts to question the first man, so we can thoroughly explore all possible lines of inquiry into the circumstances. “We know this has been a concerning time for many of our communities, and we remain committed to acting on any concerns reported to us. You can do this by contacting us on 101, or via the LiveChat function on the GMP website. “Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.” At the time of the incident, police confirmed that a "black male left the mosque shortly before police arrived, after it became apparent that the situation had been contained."

Greater Manchester Police initially described events at the mosque as a “serious security incident” that took place during Ramadan prayers. The force confirmed that they are not treating the incident as terror-related, with Supt Simon Nasim adding that no-one was injured in the incident and that the man made no threats to those inside. In a statement, Manchester Central Mosque said the male arrested was wearing a high-visibility jacket and carrying a large bag, entering the building while worshippers were praying during the holy month of Ramadan.

Evening prayers at the Central Mosque, Victoria Park, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The statement, the force added: “A white male entered the Mosque wearing a hi-vis jacket carrying a large bag. “He was accompanied by a black male, both entering the mosque at the same time. “The mosque volunteers spotted the suspicious bag containing an axe, which was placed into the main hall of the mosque by the assailant. “The white male was escorted to a separate room by volunteers and was found to have been carrying multiple weapons including a hammer and a knife. He was eventually arrested by the police. “The black male left the mosque shortly before police arrived, after it became apparent that the situation had been contained. To our knowledge, he has not yet been arrested by Greater Manchester Police. “All relevant information and CCTV footage has been passed onto the police who are continuing their investigation. “The Muslim community in the UK has experienced a notable rise in threats and hostility over recent years. The increase in Islamophobic incidents is a serious concern, and greater resources are urgently needed to address this growing and real risk.