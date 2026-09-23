The Home Secretary has ordered an urgent review after Border Force failed to intercept a second migrant boat in two days before they reached the Kent coast.

Before Monday, no small boat arrivals to the UK coast without an escort had been officially recorded since September 6 2025.

The thousands of migrants crossing the Channel are usually brought to shore by Border Security Command or RNLI boats.

It came after a dinghy made it to shore at Folkestone on Monday morning – the first undetected landing for a year.

The department said Shabana Mahmood has ordered an urgent review by Border Security Command into this week’s beach landings.

The Home Office has not said whether more people from the boat were being sought.

Twenty-one people have been detained by Border Security Command after a boat arrived on the beach of Samphire Hoe, Dover, on Tuesday afternoon.

Read More: Anti-migrant activist 'Danny Tommo' speaks out as police probe footage showing him slash dinghy carrying rescue worker

Read More: Six arrested at anti-migrant protest after small boat spent '33 hours at sea'

Uncontrolled landings of migrants in the UK of the kind that happened on Monday and Tuesday this week are so rare that last year’s incident was the only other one recorded since the Home Office began keeping data in 2023.

A Government spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Border Security Command officers alongside Kent police have been responding to an incident in Dover.

“Twenty-one individuals have already been detained under a swift enforcement response.

“There is a thorough investigation ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP said: "This was not acceptable. Our improved monitoring has led to uncontrolled crossings becoming incredibly rare. But even one is one too many. That is why I have ordered an urgent review by the Border Security Command into how this happened, and what must be done to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"The new tactics adopted by the smugglers, like launches from much further west in France, are a reminder of two things. Firstly, these gangs have no regard for human life. They are putting people on increasingly long and dangerous crossings. Secondly, our efforts are having an impact. We are making it much harder for gangs to launch vessels, forcing them to change their approach, and as a result we are significantly reducing the numbers coming here by small boat."

Meanwhile, a man believed to be a migrant was found dead on a beach in northern France on Wednesday, French authorities have said.

In a translated statement, a spokesperson for the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said: “The lifeless body of a man, who appeared to be of African origin, was discovered this morning on the Neufchatel-Hardelot beach.

“An investigation has been launched by the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office.”

The probe will examine whether the death was linked to an attempted English Channel crossing, according to French media reports.

Local outlets reported the man thought to be in his twenties was found hours after a small boat departed for the UK and while other migrants hoping to make the journey remained in the nearby dunes.

Some 17,480 migrants have arrived after crossing the Channel by boat so far this year, including 5,011 since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister.

The total so far for 2026 is down 46% on the same point last year.