A Eritrean man is set to be deported to France on Friday after losing a High Court bid to have his removal under the Government’s “one-in, one-out” scheme temporarily blocked.

At a hearing in London, Sonali Naik KC, representing the unnamed man, said he was an “alleged trafficking victim”.

The second legal bid comes after the first return of a migrant to France under the scheme took place on Thursday, with further flights scheduled in the coming days, following the cancellation of planned flights earlier this week.

He successfully asked the court on Tuesday to temporarily block his deportation after a judge found there was a “serious issue to be tried” over whether his removal was lawful amid claims he had been trafficked.

The man, who cannot be named, brought the claim against the Home Office on Thursday ahead of his scheduled removal from the UK at 6.15am on Friday.

The second migrant challenging his proposed deportation to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” policy is due to be removed from the country early on Friday, the High Court has been told.

The judge also said the man had provided details to the court about his “journey from Eritrea”.

Opposing the bid, the Home Office's barristers claimed there is “no serious issue to be tried”.

Ministers agreed on the pilot scheme with the French government in July as part of efforts to deter the record number of arrivals by small boat crossings so far this year.

More than 31,000 people have arrived in the UK after making the dangerous journey in 2025.

The first detentions of migrants took place last month as the deal came into force, and they have been held at an immigration removal centre pending their removal from the country.

Under the arrangement, the UK will return asylum seekers to France who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain.

The first arrivals to come to the UK under the new route are expected to arrive in the coming days.

On Tuesday, barristers for the first migrant to challenge his proposed removal as part of the scheme at the High Court said he faces a “real risk of destitution” in France if he is deported.

The court heard that the case “concerns a trafficking claim” and that the man, who alleges he has a gunshot wound in his leg, claims he is vulnerable.

During the hearing, the national referral mechanism (NRM) – which identifies and assesses victims of slavery and human trafficking – found that the man had likely not been trafficked, but offered him time to make further representations.

Mr Justice Sheldon ruled there was not a “real risk” that the man would “suffer destitution if he was to be returned to France”.

But he said: “There is a serious issue to be tried as to whether or not the removal decision is lawful in circumstances where there is still room for further investigation into the trafficking claim being brought by the claimant.”

The judge ordered that the case return to court “as soon as is reasonably practical in light of the further representations that the claimant… will make on his trafficking decision”.

The Home Office has since announced it will seek to appeal against the ruling, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stating that she would “fight to end vexatious, last-minute claims”.

On Thursday, Ms Naik said that solicitors acting for her client have “acted responsibly since they were instructed” in the claim.

Ms Naik also said they had been “subject to overt criticism by the Home Secretary”.

The department has also since said that it has revised its policy on reconsidering modern slavery decisions because Ms Mahmood said the use of modern slavery legislation to block deportations made a “mockery of our laws”.

The Home Office has updated the policy so that anyone being removed to a safe country who wants to appeal an NRM decision will be unable to do so.